First-Half Luna Magic, Another Controversial Ejection Deliver Dallas Stalemate

May 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







DALLAS, Texas - Real Salt Lake (4-7-1, 13 points, 11th West) nearly had Diego Luna to thank for a narrow, vengeful victory in Texas, but Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni's charges were forced to settle for its first draw of the season, an arduous 1-1 stalemate at FC Dallas.

Starlet Luna sent the visitors on their way with a moment of sheer individual magic midway through the first half, scoring his fourth goal in the last three weeks to put RSL in front. Early in the second half, the Claret-and-Cobalt were handed a cruel reminder as former striker Anderson Julio cut his way through two opponents en route to slamming home a second-half equalizer to force Mastroeni and Co. to settle for only a share of the spoils.

In a game of equal setback and difficulty, RSL were forced to see out the game's final half-hour with 10 men, after William Agada was sent off for a second yellow card offense early in the second half.







