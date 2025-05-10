Minnesota United Captures Resounding 4-1 Win over Inter Miami CF

May 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota United welcomed Inter Miami CF to the Twin Cities with a resounding 4-1 victory at Allianz Field on Saturday afternoon. Plenty of goals were notched on the day, scored by Minnesota's Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Anthony Markanich and Robin Lod; Miami's Lionel Messi scored their lone goal in addition to an own goal conceded. Next, Minnesota will travel south to face Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium on May 14 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

11' - Minnesota United earned the first dangerous opportunity of the match when Argentinian midfielder Joaquín Pereyra picked up possession in the middle third and carried the ball into the attacking third. While falling, Pereyra managed to slip a pass through to Tani Oluwaseyi, who made a well-timed run into the 18-yard box and chipped the ball over goalkeeper Óscar Ustari. However, the play was ruled offside, keeping the match scoreless.

22' - Inter Miami CF nearly scored the opening goal after Jordi Alba crossed the ball from the left flank, placing the ball right on top of the six-yard line. Dayne St. Clair made a diving save, pushing the ball out for MNUFC midfielder Wil Trapp to clear the ball wide.

32' (1-0) - The Loons scored first in the 32nd minute as Pereyra drove the ball toward the right side of the penalty area before finding Carlos Harvey at the top of the 18-yard box. Harvey quickly connected a pass to Bongokuhle Hlongwane, who made a run into the six-yard area and slotted the ball across to the far post, finishing the play with a composed strike into the back of the net.

42' - Joaquín Pereyra crossed the ball into MNUFC's attacking third, finding Tani Oluwaseyi just outside the six-yard box for the header to goal, but the Canadian international forward just skimmed the goalpost, conceding a goal-kick for the opposition.

45' + 2' (2-0) - Minnesota United doubled their lead off a throw-in from Michael Boxall. The long throw found the head of Nicolás Romero inside the six-yard box, who flicked it toward the far post, where Anthony Markanich was positioned to nod the ball home with a simple header.

48' (2-1) - Two minutes into the second half, Miami found the back of the net for the first time of the match after Jordi Alba connected a pass from outside the 18-yard box to Lionel Messi on the left flank, turning and slotting the ball into the opposite side of goal.

68' (3-1) - MNUFC extended their lead from a corner kick taken by Joaquín Pereyra, who found Tani Oluwaseyi at the six-yard line. Oluwaseyi directed his header toward the left side of goal, but the ball was deflected into the back of the net by Miami defender Marcelo Weigandt.

70' - (4-1) - The Loons continued to capitalize in front of goal when Robin Lod received a perfectly placed ball outside the 18-yard box by Oluwaseyi. The Finnish international ripped a one-touch shot, curving the ball into the bottom left corner.

GOAL SUMMARY

1-0 MIN - Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Carlos Harvey, Joaquín Pereyra) - 32'

2-0 MIN - Anthony Markanich (Nicolás Romero, Michael Boxall) - 45'+2'

2-1 MIA - Lionel Messi (Jordi Alba) - 48'

3-1 MIN - Marcelo Weingadt (Own Goal) - 68'

4-1 MIN - Robin Lod (Tani Oluwaseyi) - 70'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

MIN - Michael Boxall (caution) - 45'

MIA - Gonzalo Luján (caution) - 80'

NOTABLE STATS

1 - Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Robin Lod both netted their first goals of the 2025 season against Inter Miami CF on May 10.

1 - Julian Gressel made his home debut at Allianz Field as a substitute on Saturday afternoon.

100 - Minnesota United played their 100th MLS regular-season home game, hosting Inter Miami and securing a 4-1 victory.

4 - Minnesota United secured a 4-1 victory over Inter Miami CF, this marking the first time the Loons have scored four goals since October 24, 2024 against St. Louis CITY SC in a 4-1 win.

ATTENDANCE: 19,710

BELL BANK MAN OF THE MATCH: Bongokuhle Hlongwane

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Dayne St. Clair; D Anthony Markanich (Joseph Rosales 46'), Nicolás Romero, Michael Boxall ©, Jefferson Diaz (Kelvin Yeboah, 57'), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Julian Gressel, 71'); M Robin Lod, Wil Trapp, Carlos Harvey, Joaquín Pereyra; F Tani Oluwaseyi (Sang Bin Jeong, 71').

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alex Smir; D Morris Duggan; M DJ Taylor, Hoyeon Jung, Samuel Shashoua

Inter Miami CF XI: GK Oscar Ustari; D Jordi Alba, Noah Allen, Gonzalo Luján, Marcelo Weigandt (Ian Fray, 77'); M Federico Redondo (Tadeo Allende, 46'), Yannick Bright (Leo Afonso, 77'), Benjamin Cremaschi, Sergio Busquests, Telasco Segovia (Tomás Avilés, 76'); F Lionel Messi ©

Substitutes Not Used: GK Rocco Ríos Novo; D David Martínez, Maximiliano Falcón; M Santiago Morales; F Allen Obando

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ HOUSTON DYNAMO FC

Shell Energy Stadium | Houston, Texas

05.14.2025 | MLS 2025 Regular Season | Match 13

7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass/1500 ESPN)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY

On if that match was everything he could have hoped for...

"If we were to script the way that we would win the game, I would have suggested it would be like that. We defended with real resilience. We rode out what I would say was an inevitable, difficult spell at the beginning of the game, and we scored goals in the way that I would expect us to score goals. And as the game went on, it became a more and more complete performance. And we had to suffer a little bit at the top of our box, and we did it, and we know we can do it. It's part of the plan. And the players are so honest, dialed in and disciplined and aggressive in those moments that I knew we'd be good there. The challenge for us today was to make sure that we were good enough on the ball and we had our chances and as the game went on, we really showed that we can use what is 30, 35% of the ball really, really well. It was obviously a phenomenal day for the club, and I'm really pleased that we were able to show the club in its best light because everyone would have woken up this morning hoping that that was the case. It's probably one of those rare occasions where it does pan out exactly as we wanted to."

On what he liked about the team's defensive performance today...

"I said in the build up to the game that there is nothing today that we talked about that we don't normally talk about. It's just that added bit of tension around the moments at the top of the box where [Inter Miami's Lionel] Messi, obviously, in comparison to the players that we play against week in, week out, he is another level again, in spite of the fact there are some really good number 10s in the league. Strangely, I don't really feel like I need to hammer home some of the stuff that I would normally hammer home in a game like this, because the players know what needs to be done. And you saw players like Wil Trapp, Carlos Harvey, Robin [Lod], Joaquin [Pereya], the back line, they were almost perfect in the positions they took up. And we got slightly passive in the build up to the goal. And we almost rested into our shape and the numbers and the way in which we normally are so hard to beat, but largely we carried out the game plan to perfection and that was a word that we used a lot around that game, that we needed to be perfect defensively. And I felt like we were, and then the almost inevitable happens in very little space, he [Messi] gets a chance, and he scores. But I'd said to the players in the build up to the game that if that happens, it can't be for too much space on the top of the box. And largely we restricted that really, really well."

On not wanting to get caught up in the show and how gratifying it is to showcase your team to people who were maybe tuning in for the first time..

"I didn't want to be the guy that's trying to take the moment away from the club or the players or the staff or myself, but I felt it was really important that we approached the game as we would normally approach games, and I didn't become a different coach. The staff didn't become different stuff, and the players didn't become different players. And we've won that game in the way that we've won most of the games we've won this year, and we've been really consistent in the way we've played. It's very clear what we set out to do, and we typically execute really well. So I hope anyone that watched tonight that hasn't can appreciate that. There are various ways to win a football match, and we're a very effective team in what we do at the moment. It was nice in the sense that Messi has his moment here, and those that have turned up solely for that reason are able to see that. But from our perspective, winning and putting in a performance that the club as a whole can be proud of was what we set out to do, and I felt like we did that really, really well."

On being effective on set pieces and in transition and how much the team's physical advantage played into the game...

"I've always said I'm a coach that I want to be pragmatic. I want to be able to look at a group of players that we have in front of us and find the way that is most optimally suited to them winning a game of football, and they feel like they can set out on the pitch today and know that what sits behind the performance is very well suited to the qualities they've got. And everyone who watched that game tonight would have seen that we are a physical team. We're an athletic team. We're a very workman-like disciplined from my perspective, a really coachable team full of very honest characters. If we're going to win games of football against a team like them, it's going to be in that way. Not that it needed validation or justification, but I feel like over the course of the first third of the season now, we've been really consistent and we've been really good, but we've left ourselves feeling frustrated at times. We need nights like tonight, and we need nights like the one we had at Austin last week and I'd use the word validate, but you can sort of get what I mean by that. And the players will obviously leave today feeling really proud of what they've done, and they're proud because they know they've executed the game plan, and what sits behind the result is what we set out to do. For a coach, for a group of players that can characterize that as that type of group: coachable, disciplined, game-plan orientated, perfectly."

On winning a game with a lot of attention, especially when the team played well together...

"Obviously there's a little more pressure today, and it's very difficult for me to say otherwise. And the way we won, the way we executed our match plan, makes me very happy because the group works very well in conditions like this, in the sense that we can control games without the ball, we can create opportunities in a certain way, like today from set pieces, on counterattacks. But we also showed a more complete side of the team today, in the sense that we didn't control the ball, but with the ball we played with a very high tempo and we created opportunities from more organized plays, from set pieces, from counterattacks, and obviously we defended like an elite team in that sense, and for a coach, there's nothing better in that sense. And obviously it's a very special day for the club, and there's a certain relief, I guess for me, in the fact that we showed what we are as a club. And I hope the fans really enjoyed it, because obviously days like this don't happen every week."

On the playing style Coach Ramsay is trying to set...

"I explained in English that I'm a pragmatic coach, in the sense that I want to plan games to win with our group, and our group is very physical, very direct, with a lot of athleticism, and we need to play a certain way. And we showed today that there are several ways to win football matches, and as a team that values more generally counterattacks, we stand still playing organized attacks with a very high tempo. We showed our best side today, and it doesn't come out all the time, but for us to be in that position after 12 games justifies our way of playing and the way we work with the players, because it's a very good group to work with, and I really like the honesty and the simple fact of applying ourselves every day."

On what he learned about Lionel Messi and if it confirmed or validated anything about him...

"I really enjoyed the experience, but it wasn't something I was moment to moment, thinking about, I feel like the game panned out as we expected. I felt like he would inevitably play the game with a lot of freedom in the way he moved. Once it became fairly clear that it was going to be very difficult to get through our shape, and if we demonstrated the level of discipline that we ultimately did, he was going to find himself outside of our shape often. We predicted and planned for a lot of those moments, and they obviously make a change at halftime that leads to him playing slightly deeper for us in what I would characterize as probably more threatening areas. But I felt like almost to a moment, we dealt with that really well. That was the biggest angle to that day from my perspective, were we going to be able to restrict their top players to very little? And ultimately, everything about the day would suggest that. So I'm hopeful that we can take that forward now. We had a blip against Vancouver for reasons for me that were incredibly disappointing given what we base ourselves on as a team. And over the course of the game against Austin, even the game against Louisville midweek with a changed team, and today, we've shown that real what is hopefully becoming sort of a Minnesota performance. And I'm really proud of that today."

On Bongokuhle Hlongwane's performance and goal today and if that's an example of how he wants him to play as the right wingback position...

"So we've talked a lot here about sort of not viewing necessarily our shape always as us playing with the back five and only creating chances on the counter attack and set plays. Of course, they're big parts of what we do, I can't deny that in any way. And all the numbers that sit behind our performances would suggest that. But when we're a team at our best, I want us to be controlled enough in possession that we can get Bongi on the last line, or the wing back on the last line, or wing backs on the last line, and and we can look far more of an attacking threat in general play than than we sometimes do and I felt like that was a really good example that today, Bongi's goal and I'm really pleased that he's had that moment, because he's threatened to have some some big moments over the course of this season so far, and has really needed to find that precision. He was excellent in that moment. It took his goal really, really well, and hopefully that gives him another level of confidence and certainly in the messages that we're giving him about how we want this team to play. And I would also say for Robin [Lod], it was a really big moment and a really important moment for him. Because I get asked questions a lot about Robin's goal contributions and the drop off relative to last year. But I've always said, in spite of that, he is a real team player, defends really well and has been really reliable in that sense. So I'm pleased that he's now had that moment, and hopefully that's a momentum thing."

On what this victory means for the club for the rest of the reason and how does he plan on maintaining this momentum...

"This period is very difficult because we play many games now, every three days for three weeks, and for us it's a case of maintaining momentum but being aware of the need to change, using the squad, and ensuring we're fresh for each game. And obviously, we're playing Houston away on Wednesday. It's a very difficult game, and we need to be happy today, but tomorrow we'll focus on the next game."

On the importance of getting a result against another top team in the table to show what the team is about...

"It is and was today really important that we were able to do that because what I didn't want to do today was take a big step backwards again, and feel like we have to go and prove ourselves again. And I feel like generally, we've done that well where we've had a little setback, certainly over the course of the last 20-25 games post Leagues Cup last year, we've responded really well, and we've been a really consistent team. I'd be amazed if we weren't in the top one or two across all 30 teams in points over that period. So the fact that we were able to back up the performance against Austin with a big home performance was really important, and I know people have been crying out for us to have a real sort of statement night at home, and I felt like we had that today. We've got over the line in a couple of games where a really good performance here against Salt Lake [Real Salt Lake] that was probably marred a little bit by the weather, and we didn't maybe get that feeling that we had at the end of the game tonight. And for the club as a whole that was really important, but certainly for us as a team to show that we can compete with the very best was really important for us. We're obviously in a good place at the moment. We've got to keep that going. We've got to keep working. We've got to make sure that this, this feeling, doesn't dwell really, and we're straight from tomorrow onto that game on Wednesday night."

MIDFIELDER ROBIN LOD

On where this game ranks in comparison to his past appearances for the club...

"Pretty high... but I mean it's just an MLS regular season game, I guess. It's hard to say, but I mean it was a nice win and it was nice to see the crowd living every moment so it was pretty nice."

On what went through his mind before scoring...

"Yeah I just saw that there was a lot of space so I just ran towards the box and yeah I saw Tani [Oluwaseyi] passing behind and it's just one of those that you kind of knew when the ball was coming that you're going to have a good hit and it will go in and today it went in."

On whether scoring his first regular season goal felt like a weight off his shoulders...

"No, I don't think so. I haven't thought about it that much. I mean it's always nice to score and have a first one on the sheet; so yeah hopefully some more [goals] this season."

On what this game meant to him with his parents and family in attendance...

"Yeah my parents are here, my wife and the kids are here, so it was kind of special that they could witness the goal."

On whether or not he believed the rest of the squad had to settle into the game on account of Lionel Messi playing...

"I don't know if I saw it from teammates, but you could definitely sense it when you came to the stadium and you saw all the [Lionel] Messi shirts outside and even in the crowd you could just see that there's a player who has such a fandom behind him, and rightfully so because of the things he's done on the field in many levels is something that nobody has done before so... he's [Lionel Messi] a big player."

On how the team was able to put up a large scoreline while being out-possessed throughout the match...

"I mean that's... pretty much the whole season has been like that. We know that if we do the work as an 11 and defend well, it will put us in a good position to win the games and it's not something that we are concerned about. It suits us really well and in this game the goals matter and we found a way that fits us."

On how it felt to finish out a home game while being up by a wide margin...

"Yeah, in that moment all the players in our team were just enjoying the moment and playing freely because you had the good lead and it's just something to enjoy for sure."

On what it felt like to provide the fan's with a lifetime memory...

"Yeah I hope we gave a good memory that people will cherish and remember so it was nice to be a part of it for sure."

DEFENDER MICHAEL BOXALL

On where this match ranks in his career...

"Probably like at least top 100. Top 50. I mean, it's three points. I'm happy that the crowd got to enjoy that. Obviously a performance and some goals that sent most of the crowd home happy. So yeah, something to build on. But we're 12 games in now. We need to keep building on that. Look forward to Wednesday now."

On what he liked about the performance...

"First half, everyone was, as we spoke about, the identity we formed since September, October last year. Everyone was really doing their job and when you have quality players on the other side, you have to be nothing but switched on. Everyone performed their jobs to a fault. He's [Lionel Messi] is one of the best for a reason, and he gets pretty tough out of space and nabs that early one. It could be a nervous second half, but we responded well."

On what he learned about Lionel Messi today...

"Not really, every time you get the ball, you're always on alert because you know what he can do, you've seen what he's done for years. And we did a great job of getting numbers around him and making it difficult for him, and then just tracking all the runs. He's obviously a great creator and a great goalscorer, so for the most part, did a pretty good job of just getting numbers around him."

On if it's frustrating when you control possession but come up short...

"I don't know. I'm frustrated when we don't have enough of the ball. When we defend for 10, 15 minutes, two, three passes, give the ball away. We're kind of where we're at in the table now, but I still feel like we've still got so much to improve on and can play so much better with the ball. To not be over the moon with our performances, but kind of seeing where we're at is not the worst thing in the world."

I think that you kind of sense when they switch things up and obviously how we plan for games we're aware of what they do and then when they go direct or just try to switch it up, you realize that you're getting into them and they have to try and figure out another way to break us down."

On Julian Gressel's impact on the game...

"Actually in the locker room today, he said that they will be good for 30 minutes, and then after that, we'll get a chance, and we scored in the 32nd, so he was spot on."

On what he's seen in Bongokuhle Hlongwane and the defensive group as a whole...

"Everyone, especially the guys on either side of are just super talented, and we ask so much of Bongi [Bongokuhle Hlongwane] so his work rate has had to increase and his engine is non-stop, to still have the energy to create chances for us and pop up in the final third, but also do the dirty work and win us a goal kick, that means a lot to me. Just seeing the guys that have that fight in them and then just don't want to give up, that's what I love to see."

On if the set piece goal is exactly what he drew up...

"Somebody here asked me a couple of weeks ago how we've just been not as successful with, or it's been a while since we've had anything to come to fruition from the long throw. So yeah, being persistent has paid off and we've got big targets who love to get their heads on the ball. We got pretty lucky with that one."

On what it's like having a performance like this with this many fans in attendance...

"Obviously we've had a great community in the Twin Cities that supports this club, and that there probably were a lot of people who might have been at their first game tonight to see one guy. But, if they like what they saw from the guys in black and blue, then see you next Saturday."

MIDFIELDER JOAQUÍN PEREYRA

On what this win meant for him...

"Yes, well two weeks ago we took a step back [with the loss against the Vancouver Whitecaps], but it was something temporary because we were doing so well. We recovered with the win against Austin FC and obviously we knew that today was going to be a special match. They [Inter Miami CF] are a team with a lot of talent and quality. But we kept doing what we do best, which is adjusting and defending well. We were more successful than in other matches on the counter attack today and we are leaving with a great result to maintain our spot in the standings."

On what he and Nicolas talked to Lionel Messi about on the field...

"Questions about the game. For us [Joaquín Pereyra and Nicolás Romero], it's an honor that he [Lionel Messi] came over to talk to us and ask us questions. Those conversations are meant to stay on the field and kept between us. But to play against the best player in our history is an honor for us. We respect him a lot. For me, it brings me a lot of joy that he came over to chat and exchange a few words with him. And to be able to get his jersey is really special for Nico and I."

MIDFIELDER NICOLÁS ROMERO

On the team understanding Coach Eric Ramsay's rhythm...

"Yes, well, we always try to do what he asks of us, to be together all the way, and that helps us get good results. Today it was clear that we played a great game and we were all decisive in attacking and defending. So, nothing, we're leaving happy and we're going to enjoy these last three."

On celebrating the victory today but tomorrow preparing for Houston Dynamo...

"Yes, well, I don't know if we can make a barbecue [tonight], but we're going to try to rest and think about what's next. We have a lot of games, so we'll try to rest, train, and think about what's next because we want to keep fighting at the top."







