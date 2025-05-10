Cristiano Oliveira Available against Orlando City SC on Short-Term Agreement

May 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ORLANDO, Fla. - New England Revolution II midfielder Cristiano Oliveira has been called up by the Revolution on a Short-Term Agreement, making him eligible for selection in tonight's MLS match at Orlando City SC. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff from Inter&Co Stadium airs live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), and on 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

Oliveira, 17, makes the first team roster for a second straight match after earning his debut in Wednesday's U.S. Open Cup match at Rhode Island FC. The Somerville, Mass. native scored the game-winning goal in the 88th minute to send New England into the Round of 16. Oliveira, a Revolution Academy alum, signed an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract with Revolution II in October 2024.

Now in his second season with Revolution II, Oliveira has started five of the first seven league matches, scoring one goal in MLS NEXT Pro. He made his professional debut in 2024, appearing in 10 MLS NEXT Pro matches, with seven starts. With the United States U-17 National Team, Oliveira scored one goal in three appearances at the Concacaf U-17 Championship this past February.

