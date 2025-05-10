D.C. United Lose 2-0 to Toronto FC on the Road
May 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
Toronto FC (5-3-4, 19 pts.) 2 vs. 0 D.C. United (3-6-3, 12 pts.)
2025 MLS Regular Season
May 10, 2025 - BMO Field - Toronto, Ontario
Player Notes
Kye Rowles returned to the starting lineup after serving a one-game suspension against Colorado due to yellow card accumulation.
Lucas Bartlett returned to the starting lineup after missing the match against Colorado through injury.
Conner Antley made his 10th career MLS appearance; he started and completed 71 minutes.
Boris Enow started his 10th career match for the Black-and-Red; he completed 71 minutes.
Kye Rowles started his 10th career MLS match for the Black-and-Red; he completed 90 minutes.
Goalkeeper Luis Barraza made his fifth consecutive start for the Black-and-Red; he recorded eight saves in the match.
#TFCvDC
The Black-and-Red are 18-13-13 against Toronto FC in all-time in regular season matchups.
D.C. United have a 10-9-3 record at BMO Field since 2007.
Match Notes
D.C. United are 1-4-1 on the road in 2025.
D.C. United Lineup: Luis Barraza, David Schnegg, Kye Rowles, Lucas Bartlett, Conner Antley (Rida Zouhir 71'), Aaron Herrera, Boris Enow (Matti Peltola 71'), Brandon Servania (Fidel Barajas 84'), Hosei Kijima (Randall Leal 63'), Jared Stroud (Jacob Murrell 63'), Christian Benteke
Unused Substitutes: Kim Joon Hong, Derek Dodson, Garrison Tubbs, Hakim Karamoko
Head Coach: Troy Lesesne
Toronto FC Lineup: Sean Johnson, Kevin Long, Kosi Thompson, Sigurd Rosted, Federico Bernerdeschi (Tyrese Spicer 82'), Alonso Coello (Matty Longstaff 73'), Deybi Flores, Lorenzo Insigne (Maxime Dominquez 82'), Raoul Petrettea, Theo Corbeanu, Ola Bryhildsen (Derrick Etienne Jr. 73')
Unused Substitutes: Zane Monlouis, Kobe Franklin, Charlie Sharp, Lazar Stefanovic, Luka Gavran
Head Coach: Robin Fraser
