Inter Miami CF Falls at Minnesota United FC

May 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF (6W-2L-3D, 21 points) fell 4-1 on the road against Minnesota United FC this Saturday afternoon.

Lineup Notes

The team kicked off the match with Óscar Ustari in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Noah Allen, Gonzalo Luján and Jordi Alba formed the back four; Telasco Segovia, Yannick Bright, Federico Redondo, Sergio Busquets and Benjamin Cremaschi started in midfield; captain Lionel Messi led the team in attack.

Match Action

The hosts opened up the match with two first-half goals for the game to go into the break with a 2-0 scoreline.

Inter Miami captain Messi then shortened the deficit with a goal in the 48th minute with his fifth goal this regular season. The assist on the play, meanwhile, took Alba's tally to four this MLS campaign.

Minnesota then scored twice in the second half for the final 4-1 scoreline.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami will continue its road trip. The team will visit the San Jose Earthquakes this Wednesday, May 14, at 10:30 p.m. ET at PayPal Park in San Jose, California.

Stats

Possession:

MIN - 33%

MIA - 67%

Shots:

MIN - 8

MIA - 10

Saves:

MIN - 4

MIA - 2

Corners:

MIN - 2

MIA - 11

Fouls:

MIN - 10

MIA - 10







