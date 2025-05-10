Inter Miami CF Falls at Minnesota United FC
May 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF (6W-2L-3D, 21 points) fell 4-1 on the road against Minnesota United FC this Saturday afternoon.
Lineup Notes
The team kicked off the match with Óscar Ustari in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Noah Allen, Gonzalo Luján and Jordi Alba formed the back four; Telasco Segovia, Yannick Bright, Federico Redondo, Sergio Busquets and Benjamin Cremaschi started in midfield; captain Lionel Messi led the team in attack.
Match Action
The hosts opened up the match with two first-half goals for the game to go into the break with a 2-0 scoreline.
Inter Miami captain Messi then shortened the deficit with a goal in the 48th minute with his fifth goal this regular season. The assist on the play, meanwhile, took Alba's tally to four this MLS campaign.
Minnesota then scored twice in the second half for the final 4-1 scoreline.
Next Match
Next, Inter Miami will continue its road trip. The team will visit the San Jose Earthquakes this Wednesday, May 14, at 10:30 p.m. ET at PayPal Park in San Jose, California.
Stats
Possession:
MIN - 33%
MIA - 67%
Shots:
MIN - 8
MIA - 10
Saves:
MIN - 4
MIA - 2
Corners:
MIN - 2
MIA - 11
Fouls:
MIN - 10
MIA - 10
Major League Soccer Stories from May 10, 2025
- Sporting KC Falls to Narrow 1-0 Defeat at Portland - Sporting Kansas City
- Colorado Rapids Head into Two-Game Match Week on the Heels of 0-2 Loss to San Jose Earthquakes - Colorado Rapids
- Dejuan Jones, Chicho Arango Goals Lift San Jose to Second Road Win of 2025 and First Back-To-Back Triumphs in Colorado Since 2012-13 - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Earns 2-1 Road Win Against St. Louis CITY SC - San Diego FC
- LA Galaxy Fall to New York Red Bulls at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Earns 3-1 Win Over Houston Dynamo FC Saturday Night at Shell Energy Stadium - Seattle Sounders FC
- 10-Man Houston Dynamo FC Fall 3-1 to Seattle Sounders FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Defeats Charlotte FC 2-1 in Comeback Fashion - Nashville SC
- FC Dallas Draws 1-1 at Home Versus Real Salt Lake - FC Dallas
- First-Half Luna Magic, Another Controversial Ejection Deliver Dallas Stalemate - Real Salt Lake
- Rapids Drop Home Result Against Earthquakes - Colorado Rapids
- CF Montréal Blanks New York City FC, 1-0 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Split Nashville Series After Loss in Music City - Charlotte FC
- Revolution Rally from Behind to Draw Orlando City, 3-3 - New England Revolution
- Union unbeaten in four consecutive matches - Philadelphia Union
- New York City FC Stopped by CF Montréal - New York City FC
- D.C. United Lose 2-0 to Toronto FC on the Road - D.C. United
- Minnesota United Captures Resounding 4-1 Win over Inter Miami CF - Minnesota United FC
- Chicago Fire FC Defeats Atlanta United FC at Soldier Field - Chicago Fire FC
- Toronto FC Breaks through with a 2-0 Win over D.C. United - Toronto FC
- Inter Miami CF Falls at Minnesota United FC - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Falls 2-1 at Chicago Fire FC - Atlanta United FC
- Cristiano Oliveira Available against Orlando City SC on Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution
- Earthquakes Face Colorado Rapids at DICK's Sporting Goods Park Today at 6:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Falls at Minnesota United FC
- Injury Update: Drake Callender
- Inter Miami CF First Team Players Visit Baptist Health Bethesda Hospital East to Honor Nurses in Celebration of National Nurses Week
- Inter Miami CF in Action on the Road against Minnesota United FC this Saturday
- Leagues Cup Ticket Info: Secure Your Spot at Chase Stadium for a Summer Showdown of Fútbol