Atlanta United Falls 2-1 at Chicago Fire FC

May 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release









Atlanta United defender Derrick Williams with possession vs. Chicago Fire FC

(Atlanta United FC) Atlanta United defender Derrick Williams with possession vs. Chicago Fire FC(Atlanta United FC)

CHICAGO - Atlanta United fell 2-1 to Chicago Fire FC Saturday afternoon at Soldier Field.

Chicago scored on the first scoring chance of the match for either side in the 14th minute. After Alexey Miranchuk was called for a handball in the box as he was defending an attack, Hugo Cuypers stepped up to the penalty spot and sent Brad Guzan the wrong way with a low shot into the bottom left corner for the 1-0 lead.

Atlanta's first shot on target came in the 33rd minute. Miranchuk found himself in space on the right side of the box and the midfielder turned and curled a left-footed strike towards the far post but Jeffrey Gal made the diving save.

Moments later, Guzan made a critical stop to deny Cuypers his first-half brace. After a free kick deflected into an open spot behind Atlanta's wall, Cuypers was first to the ball, but Guzan came off his line to cut down the angle and made a point-blank save to keep the deficit at one going into halftime.

Coming out of the break, Atlanta had the better of the play and produced a good chance in the 56th minute. Miranchuk played Miguel Almirón in behind the defense into the box where he turned and fired a left-footed attempt that was blocked. The rebound fell to Almirón's right foot and his shot drifted just past the far post.

Atlanta kept pushing for the equalizing goal. In the 77th minute, second-half substitute Saba Lobjanidze sent a dangerous cross from the end line to the middle of the box. Lennon collected the deflection at the six yard box and tried to score, but his shot was blocked by two Chicago defenders at the last moment. In the 80th minute, Chicago gifted Atlanta the 1-1 equalizer on an own goal. Miranchuk found himself open on the right wing and sent a dangerous cross into the box where Jack Elliott flicked the ball on and Sam Rogers headed it into his own goal.

Chicago found the game-winning goal in the 86th minute. Maren Haile-Selassie combined with Omari Glasgow down the right side into Atlanta's box. Glasgow then cut the ball back across goal to Rominigue Kouame who slotted his finish beyond Guzan into the right corner to give Chicago a 2-1 lead.

Atlanta had a chance to level the score in the final minute of stoppage time as Noah Cobb delivered a low cross from the right side that found Derrick Williams crashing the goal at the far post, however the defender's sliding attempt struck the post and went out of play.

Atlanta United (2-6-4, 10 points) returns to action Wednesday, May 14 when it travels to face Austin FC at Q2 Stadium (8:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 18-12 Chicago

Shots on target: 8-2 Chicago

Corner kicks: 8-1 Chicago

Fouls Committed: 10-9 Chicago

xG: 2.9 - 0.7 Chicago

Possession: 50-50

Passing accuracy: 78-77 Chicago

Scoring

CHI - Hugo Cuypers (PK) 14'

ATL - Own Goal (Sam Rogers) 80'

CHI - Rominigue Kouame (Glasgow, Haile-Selassie) 86'

Disciplinary

ATL - Jay Fortune Y 35'

ATL - Alexey Miranchuk Y 45+5'

ATL - Latte Lath Y 60'

CHI - Mauricio Pineda Y 60'

ATL - Ronny Deila (head coach) Y 61'

ATL - Sam Rogers Y 73'

Notes:

Derrick Williams played his 450th career club match

Attendance: 22,741

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Ronald Hernández (Saba Lobjanidze 73')

D: Luis Abram

D: Derrick Williams

D: Matt Edwards (Jamal Thiaré 90')

D: Brooks Lennon (Noah Cobb 81')

M: Mateusz Klich (Bartosz Slisz 73')

M: Jay Fortune (Tristan Muyumba 73')

M: Alexey Miranchuk

M: Miguel Almirón

F: Latte Lath

Substitutes not used:

Josh Cohen

Efrain Morales

Luke Brennan

Edwin Mosquera

CHICAGO FIRE FC STARTING LINEUP

GK: Jeffrey Gal

D: Jack Elliott (c)

D: Sam Rogers

D: Andrew Gutman

D: Jonathan Dean (Omari Glasgow 82')

M: Philip Zinckernagel (Maren Haile-Selassie 81')

M: Brian Gutierrez (Omar Gonzalez 90')

M: Jonathan Bamba

M: Mauricio Pineda

M: Sergio Oregel Jr. (Rominigue Kouame 81')

F: Hugo Cuypers

Substitutes not used:

Bryan Dowd

Tom Barlow

Kellyn Acosta

Christopher Cupps

Dje D'Avilla

OFFICIALS

Lukasz Szpala (referee), Chris Elliott (assistant), Ryan Graves (assistant), Elvis Osmanovic (fourth), Kevin Stott (VAR), Claudiu Badea (AVAR)

Images from this story







Major League Soccer Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.