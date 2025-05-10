Union unbeaten in four consecutive matches

May 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union earned a point in its 2-2 draw against Columbus Crew SC at Subaru Park on Saturday night. In the first half, forward Tai Baribo opened the scoring in the 45th minute. In the second half, Columbus' Max Arfsten scored the equalizer in the 61st minute. In the 64th minute, Homegrown defender Frankie Westfield scored his first career goal. Columbus' Sean Zawadski scored the equalizer in the 93rd minute.

The Union will continue its homestand against the LA Galaxy on Wednesday, May 14 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union 2 - Columbus Crew SC 2

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Saturday, May 10, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Malik Badawi

Assistant Referees: Jose Da Silva, Eric Weisbrod

Fourth Official: John Matto

VAR: Sorin Stoica

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

Weather: 70 degrees and clear.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Tai Baribo (Q. Sullivan, Rick) 45'

CLB - Max Arfsten (Chambost, Farsi) 61'

PHI - Frankie Westfield (Baribo, Jean Jacques) 64'

CLB - Sean Zawadzki (Rossi, Chambost) 90+3'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

CLB - Yevhen Cheberko (caution) 55'

CLB - Malte Amundsen (caution) 84'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andrew Rick; Kai Wagner, Nathan Harriel, Jakob Glesnes, Frankie Westfield; Quinn Sullivan (Chris Donovan 79'), Danley Jean Jacques (Jesus Bueno 78'), Jovan Lukic (Jeremy Rafanello 89'), Indiana Vassilev; Tai Baribo (Olwethu Makhanya 69'), Bruno Damiani (Mikael Uhre 69').

Substitutes not used: Oliver Semmle, Nick Pariano, Alejandro Bedoya, Cavan Sullivan.

Columbus Crew SC: Patrick Schulte; Yevhen Cheberko (Malte Amundsen 60'), Sean Zawadzki, Steven Moreira, Mohamed Farsi; Aziel Jackson (Jacen Russell-Rowe 60'), Dylan Chambost, Darlington Nagbe (Lassi Lappalainen 90'), Max Arfsten (Amar Sejdic 89'); Daniel Gazdag (Ibrahim Aliyu 78'), Diego Rossi.

Substitutes not used: Nicholas Hagen, Cesar Ruvalcaba, Taha Habroune, Derrick Jones.

TEAM NOTES

The Philadelphia Union tied their record for most goals in the first 12 games of a season with 23 (2019).

Homegrown goalkeeper Andrew Rick registered the first assist of his career. He became the youngest goalkeeper in MLS history to record an assist at 19 years and 100 days old.

Homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan became the youngest player in Union history to reach 20 career MLS assists and just the ninth player in club history to hit that milestone. He currently leads the MLS with seven assists this season.

Forward Tai Baribo scored his eighth goal of the season and is now tied as league leading scorer. Baribo also registered his first assist of the season, reaching 20 G/A in his MLS career.

Homegrown defender Frankie Westfield scored his first career goal.

Midfielder Danley Jean Jacques registered an assist tonight to extend his streak of contributing a goal or an assist to four consecutive matches.

Midfielder Jesus Bueno made his 50th MLS appearance for the Union.







