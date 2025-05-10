Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC
May 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC heads to GEODIS Park to take on Nashville SC for the second time this season today, Saturday, May 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET. CLTFC is coming off a quick turnaround following their 4-1 win over NCFC in the U.S. Open Cup round of 32. Their match against Nashville will be their third match out of five within a span of two weeks.
Saturday's MLS regular season match between Charlotte FC and Nashville will be the eighth match of all-time. Charlotte owns a 3-2-1 mark and have won the previous two matches by one goal.
Match #: 12
Location: GEODIS Park, Nashville, TN
Broadcast Information:
TV (English) - MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Talent: Tony Husband (play-by-play), Ross Smith (analyst)
TV (Spanish) - MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Talent: Nacho Garcia (play-by-play), Diego Tabares (analyst)
Local Radio (English) - WFNZ 92.7 FM
Talent: Will Palaszczuk (play-by-play), Anna Witte (analyst)
Local Radio (Spanish) - WOLS 106.1 FM
Talent: Jaime Moreno (play-by-play), Antonio Ramos (analyst)
