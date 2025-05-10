Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Split Nashville Series After Loss in Music City

May 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte and Nashville end their season series at 1-1. Same score line as match one, home team wins once again.

The Crown made a couple of tweaks to the lineup as Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty made his first MLS regular-season start at left back. Tim Ream moved inside to center back, and Andrew Privett moved to the bench after playing 120 minutes on Tuesday. Pep Biel returned from a hamstring injury and was placed straight into the XI.

It was an interesting clash as Charlotte found a way to have a higher xG at halftime despite only one shot on target compared to Nashville's six. Add in 11 corners, and Nashville was consistently in and around Charlotte's 18 all half. Where Charlotte was able to find chances, as they always do, was in the counterattack. Patrick Agyemang had moments to find space and attack. Wilfried Zaha found himself in on goal but was denied by a strong save from Joe Willis. Pep Biel's return to the starting lineup helped open up space for runners on the wings-still, no goals to show for it.

The second half started differently. Charlotte immediately came out and controlled the match, creating immediate chances. It took only three minutes for Liel Abada to find enough space to have a clean look, and he fired one into the back of the net-three goals in three straight matches in all competitions for the right winger.

Unfortunately, Nashville turned around and put two away on Charlotte in five minutes. The difference was a bit of class from Hany Mukhtar and too much space for Jacob Shaffleburg. Nashville's pressure finally paid off, forcing Charlotte's backline and midfield to lose sync, opening up space for both goals.

Charlotte ended the match with the higher xG. But if they can't find ways to be more consistently dangerous on net, that won't matter much.

Charlotte is now off to face Orlando City on Wednesday night before they return home next weekend. The Crown has six matches in the next 21 days.

CHARLOTTE VS. CHICAGO FIRE

Charlotte FC take on Chicago Fire at Bank of America Stadium on May 17 at 7:30 p.m. The first fans to arrive will receive a limited-edition party shirt presented by Daimler Truck North America.







