Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Split Nashville Series After Loss in Music City
May 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Charlotte and Nashville end their season series at 1-1. Same score line as match one, home team wins once again.
The Crown made a couple of tweaks to the lineup as Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty made his first MLS regular-season start at left back. Tim Ream moved inside to center back, and Andrew Privett moved to the bench after playing 120 minutes on Tuesday. Pep Biel returned from a hamstring injury and was placed straight into the XI.
It was an interesting clash as Charlotte found a way to have a higher xG at halftime despite only one shot on target compared to Nashville's six. Add in 11 corners, and Nashville was consistently in and around Charlotte's 18 all half. Where Charlotte was able to find chances, as they always do, was in the counterattack. Patrick Agyemang had moments to find space and attack. Wilfried Zaha found himself in on goal but was denied by a strong save from Joe Willis. Pep Biel's return to the starting lineup helped open up space for runners on the wings-still, no goals to show for it.
The second half started differently. Charlotte immediately came out and controlled the match, creating immediate chances. It took only three minutes for Liel Abada to find enough space to have a clean look, and he fired one into the back of the net-three goals in three straight matches in all competitions for the right winger.
Unfortunately, Nashville turned around and put two away on Charlotte in five minutes. The difference was a bit of class from Hany Mukhtar and too much space for Jacob Shaffleburg. Nashville's pressure finally paid off, forcing Charlotte's backline and midfield to lose sync, opening up space for both goals.
Charlotte ended the match with the higher xG. But if they can't find ways to be more consistently dangerous on net, that won't matter much.
Charlotte is now off to face Orlando City on Wednesday night before they return home next weekend. The Crown has six matches in the next 21 days.
Clip Notes are technical notes stylists use to enhance consultations and give customers the haircut they want whenever they visit any Great Clips location.
NEXT MATCH:
NEXT AT HOME:
CHARLOTTE VS. CHICAGO FIRE
Charlotte FC take on Chicago Fire at Bank of America Stadium on May 17 at 7:30 p.m. The first fans to arrive will receive a limited-edition party shirt presented by Daimler Truck North America.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 10, 2025
- Sporting KC Falls to Narrow 1-0 Defeat at Portland - Sporting Kansas City
- Colorado Rapids Head into Two-Game Match Week on the Heels of 0-2 Loss to San Jose Earthquakes - Colorado Rapids
- Dejuan Jones, Chicho Arango Goals Lift San Jose to Second Road Win of 2025 and First Back-To-Back Triumphs in Colorado Since 2012-13 - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Earns 2-1 Road Win Against St. Louis CITY SC - San Diego FC
- LA Galaxy Fall to New York Red Bulls at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Earns 3-1 Win Over Houston Dynamo FC Saturday Night at Shell Energy Stadium - Seattle Sounders FC
- 10-Man Houston Dynamo FC Fall 3-1 to Seattle Sounders FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Defeats Charlotte FC 2-1 in Comeback Fashion - Nashville SC
- FC Dallas Draws 1-1 at Home Versus Real Salt Lake - FC Dallas
- First-Half Luna Magic, Another Controversial Ejection Deliver Dallas Stalemate - Real Salt Lake
- Rapids Drop Home Result Against Earthquakes - Colorado Rapids
- CF Montréal Blanks New York City FC, 1-0 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Split Nashville Series After Loss in Music City - Charlotte FC
- Revolution Rally from Behind to Draw Orlando City, 3-3 - New England Revolution
- Union unbeaten in four consecutive matches - Philadelphia Union
- New York City FC Stopped by CF Montréal - New York City FC
- D.C. United Lose 2-0 to Toronto FC on the Road - D.C. United
- Minnesota United Captures Resounding 4-1 Win over Inter Miami CF - Minnesota United FC
- Chicago Fire FC Defeats Atlanta United FC at Soldier Field - Chicago Fire FC
- Toronto FC Breaks through with a 2-0 Win over D.C. United - Toronto FC
- Inter Miami CF Falls at Minnesota United FC - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Falls 2-1 at Chicago Fire FC - Atlanta United FC
- Cristiano Oliveira Available against Orlando City SC on Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution
- Earthquakes Face Colorado Rapids at DICK's Sporting Goods Park Today at 6:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Split Nashville Series After Loss in Music City
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Nashville SC: May 10, 2025
- Sound Defense: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte at Nashville
- Charlotte FC to Play D.C. United in Round of 16: 2025 U.S. Open Cup