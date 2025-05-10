10-Man Houston Dynamo FC Fall 3-1 to Seattle Sounders FC

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC fell 3-1 to Seattle Sounders FC at Shell Energy Stadium tonight.

Houston played the final 52 minutes with 10 men after defender Femi Awodesu was deemed to have handled the ball and denied a goal scoring opportunity at the edge of the box. Referee Victor Rivas originally awarded a penalty to Seattle, but the decision was changed to a free kick after a VAR review, however, the red card stood.

Notably, the match saw defenders Felipe Andrade and Pablo Ortiz, as well as forward Toyosi Olusanya, make their MLS debuts tonight. Andrade and Ortiz made their Dynamo debuts on Wednesday in a 4-1 Round of 32 victory in the U.S. Open Cup versus USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC, where Andrade scored Houston's opening goal in that match.

In tonight's match, Seattle opened scoring in the 22 nd minute when Paul Rothrock crossed the ball from the right side to find Danny Musovski at the back post who headed the ball into the back of the net.

Houston pulled a goal back in the 32 nd minute when a set piece delivery from midfielder Jack McGlynn found the head of Awodesu at the back post. The powerful header marked the MLS rookie's first-career MLS goal.

Seattle retook the lead in the first minute of the second half when Pedro de la Vega found Albert Rusnák in the middle of the box for a left-footed finish.

Rusnák extended Seattle's lead in the 58 th minute with a right-footed strike that found the back of the net following a pass from Ryan Kent.

McGlynn had the match's first shot on target, receiving a pass from midfielder Ondřej Lingr on the edge of the box and managed a one-touch right-footed shot to force a save from goalkeeper Stefan Frei.

McGlynn had another dangerous opportunity in the 52 nd minute when the 21-year-old fired a shot that missed the top left corner by inches.

Forward Ezequiel Ponce took his chances from deep in the 56 th minute with a powerful strike that missed just high.

McGlynn found defender Griffin Dorsey in the box in the 60 th minute for a header that forced Frei to make a diving save to his right.

Houston had another scoring opportunity in the 85 th minute when McGlynn fired a free kick on goal, forcing Frei to dive to his left for the save.

Houston continues their two-match homestand versus Minnesota United FC on Wednesday, May 14, at Shell Energy Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.

---

Houston Dynamo FC (2-6-4, 10 pts.) 1-3 Seattle Sounders FC (5-3-4, 19 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 12

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 19,802

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM

1H

2H

FT

Houston Dynamo FC

1

0

1

Seattle Sounders FC

1

2

3

SEA: Danny Musovski 5 (unassisted) 22'

HOU: Femi Awodesu 1 (Jack McGlynn 4) 32'

SEA: Albert Rusnák 4 (Pedro de la Vega 2) 46'

SEA: Albert Rusnák 5 (Ryan Kent 3) 58'

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Griffin Dorsey, Femi Awodesu, Ethan Bartlow (Felipe Andrade 64'), Daniel Steres; Artur (Júnior Urso 65'), Brooklyn Raines, Jack McGlynn; Amine Bassi (Pablo Ortiz 46'), Ezequiel Ponce (Sebastian Kowalczyk 70'), Ondřej Lingr (Toyosi Olusanya 80')

Unused substitutes: Blake Gillingham, Erik Dueñas, Gabe Segal, Nico Lodeiro

Seattle Sounders FC: Stefan Frei; Nouhou, Kim Kee-hee, Yeimar Gómez (Jonathan Bell 55'), Alex Roldan; Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas, Ryan Kent (Georgi Minoungou 66'), Albert Rusnák (Jesus Ferreira 66'), Paul Rothrock (Pedro de la Vega 46'); Danny Musovski (Osaze De Rosario 79')

Unused substitutes: Andrew Thomas, Joao Paulo, Danny Leyva, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Brooklyn Raines (caution; foul) 10'

SEA: Yeimar Gómez (caution; foul) 34'

HOU: Artur (caution; foul) 37'

HOU: Femi Awodesu (ejection; foul) 38'

SEA: Danny Musovski (caution; foul) 45'

SEA: Kim Kee-Hee (caution; foul) 45'+10'

SEA: Osaze De Rosario (caution; foul) 84'

OFFICIALS:

Referee : Victor Rivas

Assistant : Felisha Mariscal

Assistant : Diego Blas

Fourth Official : Luis Diego Arroyo

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

Weather: 77 degrees, mostly cloudy







