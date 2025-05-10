Chicago Fire FC Defeats Atlanta United FC at Soldier Field

May 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release









Chicago Fire FC exchanges congratulations after a goal against Atlanta United FC

(Chicago Fire FC) Chicago Fire FC exchanges congratulations after a goal against Atlanta United FC(Chicago Fire FC)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC (4-4-4, 16 points) defeated Atlanta United FC (2-6-4, 10 points) by a score of 2-1 on Saturday afternoon at Soldier Field. Forward Hugo Cuypers tallied his eighth goal of the season, giving him sole possession of the league lead in goals scored. Midfielder Rominigue Kouamé tallied his second of the campaign to help Chicago earn its first regular season home win of 2025.

Chicago quickly pushed for the lead, getting on the board before a quarter of an hour passed. After a handball in the Atlanta box gave the Fire a penalty kick, Cuypers stepped up to coolly finish to the left of Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan. His league-leading eighth goal of the season gave the Fire a lead they would hold through the half.

As the match neared the closing ten minutes, Atlanta responded. Alexey Miranchuk sent a cross from the right wing that glanced off Sam Rogers and into the goal, beating Jeff Gal, in the 80th minute.

Following the equalizer, Kouamé and midfielders Maren Haile-Selassie and Omari Glasgow came off the bench looking for the go-ahead goal. The three came together in the 86th minute, when Haile-Selassie played a through ball to Glasgow in the box. The Guyanese winger played it to the top of the six-yard box, where a late-arriving Kouamé toed the ball in for his second goal of the season. The Fire held on to the ball through much of stoppage, killing the clock on the way to their first home win of the regular season.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago heads south to the Queen City to take on Charlotte FC on Saturday, May 17. Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English), and Que Buena 105.1 via the Uforia app (Spanish).

Notes:

With his 14th minute penalty, Hugo Cuypers took sole possession of the league's Golden Boot with eight goals this season, pending later results in Matchday 12. The goal was his ninth, and second this week, across all competitions.

Rominigue Kouamé scored his second goal of the season off the bench in his sixth appearance for the Fire. The midfielder became the fourth player to tally a game-winning goal for Chicago, joining Cuypers, Philip Zinckernagel and Leonardo Barroso.

Following his first goal with Chicago's first team off the bench in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play, Omari Glasgow recorded his first goal contribution in Major League Soccer, assisting Kouamé's game-winner. Playing as a right back for the first team, Glasgow is no stranger to the attack in Chicago, having recorded 15 goals and 12 assists across three seasons with Chicago Fire FC II.

Goalkeeper Jeff Gal made his first start in Major League Soccer on Saturday, one week after making his debut in the 40th minute of the match against Orlando on May 3 at Soldier Field. In his second appearance for the Fire, the Bartlett, Illinois-native recorded two saves and a win in front of a hometown crowd of 22,741 fans.

Goalkeeper Chris Brady (suspended); defenders Leonardo Barroso (Lower Body), Carlos Terán (Lower Body) and Chase Gasper (Lower Body); and midfielders David Poreba (Lower Body) and Chris Mueller (Not Due to Injury) were unavailable for selection on Saturday afternoon.

Social: Twitter - @chicagofire, @vamosfire (Hashtags: #CF97 #VamosFire) | Instagram - @chicagofire | Facebook

Box Score:

Chicago Fire FC 2:1 Atlanta United FC

Goals:

CHI - Cuypers (8) (Penalty) (WATCH) 14'

ATL - Rogers (Own Goal) (WATCH) 80'

CHI - Kouamé (2) (Glasgow 1, Haile-Selassie 2) (WATCH) 86'

Discipline:

ATL - Fortune (Yellow Card) 35'

ATL - Miranchuck (Yellow Card) 45+5'

CHI - Pineda (Yellow Card) 60'

ATL - Latte Lath (Yellow Card) 60'

ATL - Deila (Yellow Card) 60'

CHI - Rogers (Yellow Card) 73'

Chicago Fire FC: GK Gal, D Dean (Glasgow, 81'), D Rogers, D Elliott (capt.), D Gutman, M Oregel, Jr. (Kouamé, 81'), M Pineda, M Gutiérrez (González, 90'), F Zinckernagel (Haile-Selassie, 81'), F Cuypers, F Bamba

Subs not used: GK Dowd, D Cupps, M Acosta, M, M D'Avilla, F Barlow

Atlanta United FC: GK Guzan (capt.), D Lennon (Cobb, 81'), D Edwards (Thiare, 90'), D Williams, D Abram, D Hernández (Lobjanidze, 73'), M Almirón, M Klich (Slisz, 73'), M Fortune (Muyumba, 73'), M Miranchuk, F Latte Lath

Subs not used: GK Cohen, D Morales, F Brennan, F Mosquera

Stats Summary: CHI / ATL

Shots: 18 / 12

Shots on Goal: 8 / 2

Saves: 2 / 6

Passing Accuracy: 78.3% / 76.6%

Corners: 8 / 1

Fouls: 10 / 9

Offsides: 1 / 1

Possession: 49.9% / 50.1%

Attendance: 22,741

Referee: Lukasz Szpala

Assistant Referees: Chris Elliot, Ryan Graves

Fourth Official: Elvis Osmanovic

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: Claudiu Badea

Images from this story







Major League Soccer Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.