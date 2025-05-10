Rapids Drop Home Result Against Earthquakes

May 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Connor Ronan mades his first start of the season in Saturday night's contest. The midfielder finished the night with three shots over 64 minutes played.

Midfielder Cole Bassett returned to the pitch after missing last week's match with D.C. United due to injury. The Homegrown subbed on in the 56th minute.

The father and son duo of Rapids Assistant Coach Ian Sarachan and San Jose Assistant Coach Dave Sarachan faced off from the benches in Saturday night's match.

Final Score

COL - 0

SJ - 2 (D. Jones 45 +2', C. Arango 67')

Starting XI

Zack Steffen, Reggie Cannon, Andreas Maxsø, Chidozie Awaziem, Oliver Larraz (Wayne Frederick 75'), Rafael Navarro (Cole Bassett 56'), Djordje Mihailovic (C), Josh Atencio (Ted Ku-DiPietro 64'), Connor Ronan (Calvin Harris 64'), Darren Yapi (Kévin Cabral 75'), Jackson Travis

Substitutes

Nico Hansen, Keegan Rosenberry, Sam Vines, Ian Murphy







