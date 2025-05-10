Revolution Rally from Behind to Draw Orlando City, 3-3

May 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The New England Revolution (5-4-2; 17 pts.) battled Orlando City SC (4-2-6; 18 pts.) to a thrilling 3-3 draw on Saturday night at Inter&Co Stadium. Orlando midfielder Martín Ojeda netted a hat trick, but Carles Gil's goal-and-assist performance helped the Revolution erase a pair of deficits and stretch their unbeaten run to five games in league play.

Ojeda scored twice in the opening 33 minutes to give the hosts a 2-0 lead, snapping the Revolution's shutout streak at 409 minutes, 10 minutes shy of equaling the club record. Facing a two-goal deficit, New England rallied to even the proceedings before halftime, ending Orlando's own MLS-long shutout streak at 563 minutes. Midfielder Alhassan Yusuf cut into the lead with his first MLS goal. Ignatius Ganago whipped in a cross from the left edge of the penalty area toward the back post, where Ilay Feingold tapped a cutback pass for the Nigerian to slot home from close range.

Yusuf's midfield partner, Matt Polster, leveled the score with his 10th career goal, his first since July 2023, flicking a header past Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese off a Gil cross. Gil's assist was the 75th of his MLS career, extending his club record. Feingold earned a secondary assist on Polster's tally, giving the Israeli his first two MLS helpers and the first multi-assist game of his professional career.

As New England pushed forward in search of a fourth consecutive road win, momentum swung back towards the hosts when Ojeda put the Lions back ahead in the 55th minute, completing his hat trick from the penalty spot after Orlando's Joran Gerbet was fouled in the box. With time ticking down, Ganago was taken down in the Lions' penalty area. Gil stepped to the spot and calmly finished past Gallese for his sixth goal of the season. The Spaniard's 11th goal-and-assist performance in MLS also makes him only the fifth Revolution player with 50 goals in all competitions.

Revolution goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič came up with five saves on the night to help secure the point for New England. The Slovenian's individual shutout streak (409 minutes) now stands as the second longest in team annals.

The Revolution are back home next Saturday, May 17 to host the San Jose Earthquakes in the original MLS teams' first meeting since 2019. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff from Gillette Stadium is available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub, or 1260AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

MATCH NOTES

Team Notes

New England is unbeaten in its last six matches across all competitions, including a 4-0-1 mark over the past five MLS matches.

The Revolution's away record moves to 3-2-2 on the season. New England will now return home for one match next Saturday, before playing another three straight on the road.

New England's shutout streak came to an end at 409 minutes, the second-longest streak in club history and only 10 minutes shy of tying the club record (419) set in 2013.

The Revs' opening goal ended Orlando's own 563-minute shutout streak, which is the only streak longer than the Revs' this season.

Individual Notes

M Alhassan Yusuf's goal was his first tally in MLS.

M Matt Polster scored the 10th goal of his MLS career in his 225th league appearance, seven coming with the Revolution. His last MLS tally was on July 12, 2023 vs. Atlanta.

The goal was also Polster's second against Orlando in his career, both coming at Inter&Co Stadium.

M Carles Gil primary assist on Yusuf's goal made him the first Revolution player to reach 75 regular season assists, doing so in 170 games played.

Gil's goal from the penalty spot makes him the fifth Revolution player with 50 goals for the club in all competitions. His 45 MLS regular season goals are tied with Teal Bunbury for fourth most in team history.

New England is 9-0-2 when Gil records a goal-and-assist performance in regular season play.

In 10 regular season games against Orlando, Gil now has six goals and seven assists.

The Revs' captain improves to 15-of-17 from the penalty spot in his MLS career.

F Leo Campana paced the team with six shot attempts, equaling his career single-game high.

D Ilay Feingold registered his first two MLS assists, helping set up both of New England's goals.

GK Aljaž Ivačič recorded fives saves in the draw. As the team's shutout streak comes to an end, Ivačič now owns the second-longest individual shutout streak by a Revolution goalkeeper, behind Bobby Shuttleworth (419).

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #11

New England Revolution 3 at Orlando City SC 3

May 10, 2025 - Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Assistant Referee: Cory Richardson

Assistant Referee: Rhett Hammil

Fourth Official: Elton Garcia

Video Asst. Referee: Daniel Radford

Assistant VAR: Jonathan Johnson

Weather: 78 degrees and rain

Attendance: 18,505

Scoring Summary:

ORL - Martín Ojeda 5 (César Araújo 2) 24'

ORL - Martín Ojeda 6 (Joran Gerbet 1) 33'

NE - Alhassan Yusuf 1 (Ilay Feingold 1, Ignatius Ganago 2) 38'

NE - Matt Polster 1 (Carles Gil 2, Ilay Feingold 2) 44'

ORL - Martín Ojeda 7 (Penalty Kick) 55'

NE - Carles Gil 6 (Penalty Kick) 85'

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - David Brekalo (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 76'

ORL - César Araújo (Yellow Card - Persistent Infringement) 77'

ORL - Pedro Gallese (Yellow Card - Dissent) 80'

NE - Aljaž Ivačič (Yellow Card - Time Wasting) 90'+1

ORL - Dagur Dan Thórhallsson (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 90'+11

New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; Brayan Ceballos, Mamadou Fofana (Wyatt Omsberg 71'), Tanner Beason (Luis Diaz 70'); Matt Polster, Alhassan Yusuf; Peyton Miller (Will Sands 87'), Carles Gil ©, Ilay Feingold (Brandon Bye 88'); Ignatius Ganago (Keegan Hughes 90'+1), Leo Campana

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Bono, Cristiano Oliveira, Maxi Urruti, Jackson Yueill

Orlando City SC: Pedro Gallese; David Brekalo, Robin Jansson ©, Rodrigo Schlegel (Rafael Santos, 87'), Alex Freeman; César Araújo, Joran Gerbet (Dagur Dan Thórhallsson 69'), Iván Angulo (Ramiro Enrique 74'), Marco Pašalić; Luis Muriel (Duncan McGuire 73'), Martín Ojeda

Substitutes Not Used: Javier Otero, Gustavo Caraballo, Justin Ellis, Colin Guske, Kyle Smith







