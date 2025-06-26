New England Revolution Falls to Nashville SC, 2-3

June 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (6-6-5; 23 pts.) fell to Nashville SC (10-4-5; 35 pts.), 3-2, on Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium. Argentinian forward Tomás Chancalay contributed a goal and assist, while Colombian defender Brayan Ceballos opened his Revolution account with a headed goal in the back-and-forth affair.

New England started the night on the front foot, claiming an early lead in the 15th minute. A lofted long ball from Spanish playmaker Carles Gil found the foot of Chancalay, who brought the ball down with a clean touch and buried his shot past Nashville's Joe Willis. Gil recorded his fifth assist of the season on the set-piece goal, marking his 11th goal contribution in the last 13 games. Chancalay led New England's attack with four shots on the night, putting two on target.

The visitors ramped up the pressure on New England, firing two shots off the woodwork in the first half. In the 39th minute, Gil etched his name into Revolution history as the 12th player to reach 15,000 regular season minutes played for the club. Shortly after, Nashville pulled even when forward Sam Surridge scored in first-half stoppage time to level the match at 1-1 heading into the break.

New England reclaimed the lead in the 49th minute, with Ceballos heading home his first MLS goal, capitalizing on a pinpoint delivery from Chancalay, his first helper of the campaign. However, Nashville equalized again on a goal credited to Surridge in the 51st minute. The English forward completed his hat trick seven minutes later with a goal from the penalty spot to give the visitors a 3-2 advantage.

In search of a tying goal, Head Coach Caleb Porter deployed several second-half substitutes, including Leo Campana and Luca Langoni, both returning from injury. Campana made his first appearance after missing four games, while Langoni returned to the pitch after a six-game absence. Tonight's contest also marked a milestone for Porter, who managed his 400th game of his professional club career in his 11th season as an MLS head coach.

The Revolution conclude the homestand on Saturday evening against the Colorado Rapids. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff from Gillette Stadium is available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action live on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), or on 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

MATCH NOTES

Head Coach Caleb Porter coached the 400th match of his professional club career (all competitions) on Wednesday night.

Tomás Chancalay recorded the first goal-and-assist performance of his MLS career. The Argentine scored his second goal of the regular season, his 10th in MLS play, before adding a second-half assist.

Carles Gil became the 12th player in club history to surpass 15,000 MLS minutes with the club, marking the occasion with his team-leading fifth assist of the season on Chancalay's opening goal.

Gil registered a team-high three key passes.

Brayan Ceballos tallied his first MLS goal, heading in a cross from Chancalay off a set piece.

Leo Campana made his return to action after missing four matches with a hamstring injury. The Ecuadorian logged 25 minutes off the bench.

Luca Langoni also returned to the pitch for the first time since May 7, playing 18 minutes.

Jackson Yueill made his first MLS start since March 15, slotting in for Matt Polster who missed the midweek match with an illness.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #17

New England Revolution 2 vs. Nashville SC 3

June 25, 2025 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Lorenzo Hernandez

Assistant Referee: Jose Da Silva

Assistant Referee: Diego Blas

Fourth Official: Marcos DeOliveira II

Video Asst. Referee: Daniel Radford

Assistant VAR: Fabio Tovar

Weather: 83 degrees and partly cloudy

Attendance: 16,354

Scoring Summary:

NE - Tomás Chancalay 2 (Carles Gil 5) 15'

NSH - Sam Surridge 13 (Jonathan Pérez 2) 45+2'

NE - Brayan Ceballos 1 (Tomás Chancalay 1) 49'

NSH - Sam Surridge 14 (Daniel Lovitz 5, Hany Mukhtar 8) 51'

NSH - Sam Surridge 15 (Penalty Kick) 58'

Misconduct Summary:

NSH - Alex Muyl (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 21'

NE - Maxi Urruti (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 39'

NSH - Eddi Tagseth (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 49'

NSH - Jonathan Pérez (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 59'

NE - Alhassan Yusuf (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 86'

New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; Brayan Ceballos, Mamadou Fofana (Wyatt Omsberg 65'), Tanner Beason (Luca Langoni 72'); Peyton Miller, Jackson Yueill (Luis Diaz 81'), Alhassan Yusuf, Ilay Feingold (Brandon Bye 81'); Carles Gil ©; Maxi Urruti (Leo Campana 65'), Tomás Chancalay

Substitutes Not Used: Donovan Parisian, Keegan Hughes, Allan Oyirwoth, Will Sands

Nashville SC: Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Jeisson Palacios, Christopher Applewhite (Jack Maher 73'), Andy Najar; Alex Muyl (Ahmed Qasem 73'), Patrick Yazbek, Eddi Tagseth (Bryan Acosta 90+3'); Hany Mukhtar ©, Sam Surridge (Teal Bunbury 85'), Jonathan Pérez

Substitutes Not Used: Brian Schwake; Josh Bauer, Julian Gaines, Gaston Brugman, Matthew Corcoran







