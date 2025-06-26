Keys to the Match: Start Point

June 26, 2025

New York City FC travel north to take on CF Montréal this weekend.

Here are the Keys to the Match.

Start Point

New York City may have only played twice in June, but things ramp up quickly in July. With five matches next month-four on the road and one at home-it promises to be a demanding stretch.

That puts added importance on Saturday's match in Montréal. With the squad rested and recharged, this is a valuable opportunity to begin a six-game stretch on a high note.

Victory could help set the tone for a testing July, giving the team a crucial foundation to build from. The focus, as always, is on the next game-and by staying locked in on that mentality, New York City could lay the groundwork for a memorable month on the road.

Form Guide

CF Montréal haven't had it easy in recent weeks. A defeat last night against FC Cincinnati made it one win in their last five. That victory over Houston was a much-needed boost, but the Canadian side will know that a win is vital on Saturday if they are to stand any chance of closing the gap on the teams above them.

When these two teams last met, it was Montréal who came out on top. That frustrating day in New York will have the Canadian side eyeing a season sweep as they look to secure their third win of the campaign.

New York City, meanwhile, are trending in the right direction. Three wins, a draw, and just one defeat from their last five matches suggest positive momentum, something they'll be eager to continue building.

Fresh off a commanding 4-0 win over Atlanta United, New York City will head to Montréal aiming to showcase further growth with another strong road performance.

Tweaks

Both Pascal Jansen and Marco Donadel will have to rotate their squads this weekend, with several players unavailable due to international duty.

For New York City, that could mean another start for Tomás Romero in goal after his clean sheet last time out. Up front, Mounsef Bakrar will hope to lead the line again. The Algerian striker impressed with a composed finish against Atlanta and has worked hard for his opportunities-particularly in the absence of the in-form Alonso Martínez, who is with Costa Rica.

Donadel has shown a willingness to shift tactics throughout the season. In Montréal's most recent outing against Houston, he deployed a 4-4-2 with two holding midfielders-a shape that also delivered success against New York City at Yankee Stadium earlier this season. The formation looks to make the most of transitional opportunities while offering simplicity and defensive structure.

Whether he sticks with that setup or opts for something new remains to be seen, but it should make for a compelling tactical contest.







