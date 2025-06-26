San Diego FC Defeats Vancouver 5-3, Climbs to Top of Western Conference

June 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, B.C. - San Diego FC (SDFC) returned to MLS action from its bye week with a 5-3 road win over the Vancouver Whitecaps, behind a four-goal performance from Milan Iloski and a second-half strike by Tomás Ángel at BC Place. With the victory, SDFC moves into first place in the Western Conference.

Iloski recorded a first-half hat trick, scoring in the 35th and 37th minutes to give SDFC a 2-0 lead before Vancouver answered with a goal from Edier Ocampo in the 43rd minute. Just one minute later, Iloski completed the first hat trick in SDFC history, heading in his third to restore the two-goal advantage at 3-1. He added a fourth goal just two minutes into the second half to extend the lead to 4-1 in the first-ever meeting between the two clubs. Ángel added SDFC's fifth goal of the night, while Mathias Laborda and Antoine Copeland scored second-half goals for Vancouver.

SDFC earned all three points in its first visit to Vancouver and now travels to Texas to face FC Dallas on Saturday, June 28 at Toyota Stadium.

Goal Scoring Plays:

0-1 - SD - Milan Iloski, 35th minute: Iloski opened the scoring after sending in a left-footed shot past Vancouver goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka. Iloski put back his own shot after Takaoka dove and blocked Iloski's first shot but the SDFC forward took the rebound and sent it in between the left post and Takaoka's extended right foot.

0-2 - SD- Milan Iloski (Anders Dreyer), 37th Minute: Iloski scored his second of the night with a right-footed shot to the back of the net, finishing a quick, low rolling pass from Dreyer on a breakaway to extend SDFC's lead.

1-2 - VAN - Edier Ocampo, 43rd Minute: Ocampo sent in a left-footed one-time shot inside the penalty box after a deflection off an SDFC defender. Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos got his hands on it, but the ball still found the back of the net.

1-3 - SD- Milan Iloski (Anders Dreyer), 44th Minute: Iloski completed his hat trick with a diving header off a pinpoint cross from Dreyer, whipping the ball into the net from right to left. He charged into the penalty box following a quick SDFC counterattack in response to Vancouver's first goal of the night.

1-4 - SD- Milan Iloski (Anders Dreyer), 47th Minute: Iloski added his fourth goal of the night off another Dreyer assist, slotting a low shot past the Vancouver keeper. Takaoka got a hand on it but couldn't keep it out. Dreyer threaded the pass between two defenders, finding Iloski in stride.

2-4 - VAN - Mathias Laborda (Pedro Vite), 66th minute: Laborda sent a quick shot past CJ Dos Santos near the right post off a through pass by Vite from outside the penalty box.

2-5 -SD - Tomás Ángel (Onni Valakari) 90th minute: Ángel sent in a left-footed shot around Vancouver goalkeeper Takaoka to close out the scoring for the night. He took a pass by Onni Valakari into the penalty box before beating the goalkeeper on the play.

3-5- SD - Antoine Coupland (Tate Johnson and Pedro Vite) 90+6: Coupland sent in a shot from the center of the box for the third Vancouver goal of the night off a pass by Johnson on a play that started with a ball by Vite.

Postgame Notes:

- With today's 5-3 win against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, SDFC earned its 11th win in Club history.

- SDFC is now 11-5-3 with 36 points through 19 games this season and currently sits in first place in the Western Conference standings.

- SDFC has outscored opponents 22-7 in the Club's nine matches on the road.

- SDFC is now 11-4-2 against Western Conference rivals this season.

- SDFC earned 22 out of the 27 possible points in the last nine matches.

- SDFC is now 5-4-0 on the road this season.

- Manu Duah made his professional debut replacing Milan iloski in the 89th minute.

- Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos and defender Chris McVey started tonight and played a full 90 minutes through the Club's first 19 MLS regular season matches, each totaling 1,710 minutes played. Dos Santos and McVey remain the only SDFC players to have played a full 90 minutes in each of SDFC's 19 matches this season.

- Forward Milan Iloski made his first start for SDFC and first in MLS.

- Iloski registered the Club's first-ever hat trick with his three goals in the first half.

- Iloski's goals came in a span of 12 minutes with his fourth goal early in the second half.

- The Escondido native has scored the most goals in a match for SDFC.

- Iloski's hat trick in nine minutes ties for the fifth fastest in MLS history.

- With his "Haul" iloski registered the club's 34th, 35th, 36th, and 37th goals of the season for SDFC.

- Iloski scored five goals in 90 minutes heading into halftime tonight. He had a brace in the second half of SDFC's 4-2 win at Minnesota United FC on June 15.

- Iloski is the 10th player in league history to score three goals in a span of 10 minutes or less in a half.

- He is also the first player to register four goals for SDFC and is the 20th player in league history to score at least four goals in a game and the third to do so this season (Brian White and Sam Surridge).

- Tonight, was Iloski's second consecutive match where he has scored two or more goals and his third-straight match where he has scored at least one goal.

- Iloski has scored seven MLS regular season goals in three matches.

- Forward Milan Iloski made his 12th consecutive SDFC and MLS appearance.

- Iloski now has nine goals this season and leads SDFC, with one goal ahead of Anders Dreyer.

- Dreyer's assisted in three of Iloski's goals tonight. He now has at least one assist in the last three matches.

- Dreyer now has 20 goal contributions this season (8 goals, 12 assists).

- Defender Luca Bombino made his 12th start for SDFC tonight.

- SDFC was without nine players tonight, including Aníbal Godoy (Panama) and Luca De La Torre (United States) who are on national team duty.

- SDFC had three players named to the MLS All-Star team prior to tonight's match: Anders Dreyer, Hirving "Chucky" Lozano and Jeppe Tverskov.

- Forward Manu Duah made his SDFC and MLS debut when he came on as a substitute in the 89th minute for Milan Iloski.

- Defender Oscar Verhoeven made his fifth start with SDFC, his seventh appearance with the Club and his sixth MLS career appearance.

- Forward Tomas Ángel registered his second goal of the season with his 90th minute goal tonight.

- Tomás Ángel has registered two goals and two assists in 329 minutes played.

Next Game

Following Wednesday's contest, San Diego FC continues its road swing, traveling to face FC Dallas for the first time on Saturday, June 28 at Toyota Park. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage again available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, along with English and Spanish radio broadcasts on San Diego Sports 760 AM and TUDN 1700 AM.

Match Information

2025 MLS Regular Season

San Diego FC (11-5-3, 36 pts) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (10-3-5, 35 pts)

Wednesday - BC Place (Vancouver, BC, Canada)

Scoring Summary:

SD (0-1) - Milan Iloski, 35'

SD (0-1) - Milan iloski (Assisted by Anders Dreyer), 37'

VAN (1-2) - Edier Ocampo, 43'

SD (1-3) - Milan Iloski (Assisted by Anders Dreyer), 44'

SD (1-4) - Milan Iloski (Assisted by Anders Dreyer), 47'

VAN (2-4) - Mathias Laborda, 66'

SD (2-5) - Tomás Ángel (Assisted by Onni Valakari), 90'

VAN (3-5) - Antoine Coupland (Assisted by Tate Johnson and Pedro Vite) 90+6

Misconduct Summary:

SD - Christopher McVey (Caution, 23')

SD - Alejandro Alvarado Jr. (Caution, 45'+5')

VAN - Mathias Laborda (Caution, 52')

VAN - Andres Cubas (Caution, 81')

Lineups:

SAN DIEGO FC: GK CJ Dos Santos; D Ian Pilcher, D Oscar Verhoeven, D Christopher McVey, D Luca Bombino; M Onni Valakari, M Jeppe Tverskov -C-, M Alejandro Alvarado Jr. (Emmanuel Boateng, 70'); F Anders Dreyer, F Milan Iloski (Manu Duah, 89'), F Alex Mighten (Tomás Ángel, 79')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pablo Sisniega, GK Jacob Jackson, D Franco Negri, M Heine Bruseth, D Jasper Loëffelsend

TOTAL SHOTS: 12; SHOTS ON GOAL: 8; FOULS: 12; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES; 2

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC: GK Yohei Takaoka; D Ranko Veselinovic -C-, D Edier Ocampo (Damir Kreilach, 90+1), D Tate Johnson, D Tristan Blackmon, D Emmanuel Sabbi (Jean-Claude Ngando, 70'); M Ralph Priso (Mathias Laborda, 46'), M Andres Cubas (Antoine Coupland, 87'), M Pedro Vite; F Jeevan Badwal, F Daniel Rios

Substitutes Not Used: D Belal Halbouni, D Bjørn Utvik, GK Isaac Boehmer, M Jackson Castro, F Rayan Elloumi

TOTAL SHOTS: 17; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 15; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 3

Referee: Ramy Touchan

Assistant Referees: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt, Ben Pilgrim

Fourth Official: Alain Ruch

VAR: Michael Radchuk

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

Weather: Partly Cloudy, 66-degrees

Attendance: 20,876

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

SDFC HEAD COACH MIKEY VARAS

Opening statement:

"I think the guys came with a fantastic mentality after the break to refocus quickly, to attack the streak that we had started and do it on the road against the top 10. Against the top team. Milan (Iloski) stepped up massively from the start, and this was the challenge that he had, and he was big time tonight, just pressing, making runs in behind, obviously scoring the goals. And then, of course, we're super happy right now, but we're also big gutted because Alejandro (Alvarado Jr.) comes out injured, you know, and obviously what the sea has done, but it's never like to see a guy come out injured, but at the end of the day, the guys can be really proud about what they did."

On Vancouver scoring while Alvarado going down and play did not stop:

""Yes, start first and foremost with just appreciating that these guys are our people, just like us, and they're trying their best. So, I was just wondering why, on Vite, they stopped the play, when Vite Day went down, and cut the play. But when Alejandro went down, they didn't, and they let us play with 10 guys, and they should have, I think, just from a consistency standpoint, for a team, for it's always important to kind of feel like everything is the same. But again, I reiterate, the referees did a good job overall tonight. They're trying their best as well. So, I can appreciate that as well."

On if told before that his team would be in first place at this time what would he say:

"Back then, I would have said the only thing that I'm worried about is the next training session and the next game. And I've never had a crystal ball in my whole life, and I'm not going to start now, so we're going to take it one day at a time as always. And it's about stacking performances on top of performances Home and Away, training with the right mentality, and then making sure that we have a big squad so everybody's ready to go"

On shifting focus to Dallas after an important win:

"It's massively important, because we challenged the guys again to refocus after a short break where we didn't train for a week. Said the teams that are going to be able to refocus the quickest are going to have an advantage in these first two games. I think the boys did a great job. We talked about starting the second half strong. That starts with the mentality from minute one to the last minute, and then I think what this does is it helps build a little bit of momentum and further belief that we have a team that can step up to a multitude of challenges. We're quite resilient, and we're really, really united. And I think the only thing I know is that these guys are going to focus on recovery. They're going to focus on getting their minds refocused for another match, you know, on Saturday, and that we're going to come with a with a real relentless performance that that makes the fans proud."

On Anders Dreyer's performance and ability to find players:

"He's a special player. He's always finding the right spaces. He's a giver, so even when he might have a shot, he's always willing to make the extra pass to upgrade the chance. He's an example of who we are as a team, because he runs and he gives and he gives and he gives, and then he's got tremendous talent and tremendous quality."

On SDFC fans making the trip to Vancouver:

"I'll say it again, same as last week. I noticed Frontera out there today. It was awesome. Those guys, the fans traveling, it's not an easy trip coming up to Vancouver. You guys give us life you give us energy, please keep it up. Let's keep growing together, rolling this together, en las buenas y las malas. Appreciate y'all."

SDFC FORWARD MILAN ILOSKI

On the team's performance and his four goals tonight:

"Yeah, it's a huge win for the team coming on the road against the first place team. It was a huge game, and we wanted to win. We wanted to get ourselves in that first place spot. So, for the team, it's a massive win, and we're very proud of that. And you know, the adversity and everything this group's gone through, and then to be able to come on the road like this and battle, you know, for each minute, and ultimately get win is so important for the group. And you know, we can't wait to go into Dallas now. And of course, for me, it's a big moment in my career. And you know, I'll never stop pushing and you know, no moving forward to Dallas and going to continue to chase goals and chase results and help this team any way I can."

On his hat trick and fourth goal in his first MLS start:

"It's, of course, a great feeling. I hold myself to a very high standard. I've always said this, and you know, it's something that I expected myself. And you know, I have no problem saying that. I think, you know, I play with great players. I play with someone like honest, who, you know, it's, for me a dream to play with someone like this, and to be able to move off of someone like that, and, you know, guys like Onni (Valakari) and Jeppe (Tverskov) and you know, this whole team, the way we play, it's it makes it a dream for a striker like me. So yeah, of course, it's a great force for me. But you know, it's ultimately my teammates that I have to give a lot of credit to. And you know, the help they do, they get me on the pitch. So, I can't thank them enough."

On what's next and if he's hoping to be on national team radar:

"Of course, it's always in your head for a player. You know, the World Cup is coming soon, and you know, I would love to represent my country. You know, I love America, and, you know, it's something that I've always dreamed of doing. I've always watched games, and it's always been a huge dream of mine, and something that is always in the back of my head. So, you know, but for now, it's on to Dallas, and keeping my focus very short term, and trying to, you know, do the best for the team and, yeah, give us a win in Dallas."

On his relationship with Anders Dreyer:

"I mean, he's a top player, like you can just see the quality he has. And for me, it's not only the quality he has, but how unselfish he is. And you know, the way he interacts with me, not just on the pitch, but off the pitch. And we have a great relationship all around so, you know, I think you can see it on the pitch. He's a dream for someone like me to play with, and you know, someone I'm very grateful to have in the team with me".

On which was his favorite and toughest goal tonight:

"I think my favorite and probably the toughest is the header. I'm not known for scoring goals in my head, I'd say, so it's a little funny to score two in a row now, but yeah, it's a great header and a great ball by Anna's and I felt like it was, it was good striker play. And you know, I feel like if I can score goals like that, and add that to my arsenal, then it'll only help me as a striker to be even more dangerous. And you know, I'm always trying to improve and always trying to get better in different ways. So, you know, just a couple weeks ago, me and Markus were working on headers, and, you know, not scored two weeks in a row. So once again, going back to my teammates helping me on the training pitch, helping me and in the match, to set me up for chances. So, I'll go with that one."

On what has changed for him in the last couple of years:

"Yeah, I mean, a ton I've I love this process. I love this game. You know, I'm so in love and so, you know, so eager to learn and get better every day. And, you know, I think that's something that you should have in any line of work or any part of your life. And, you know, just because I scored goals tonight, you know, I want to go back and watch and see what I could do better, and, you know, see the chances I miss. So, I think having an open mind, and, you know, it's not always easy. I went to Denmark and didn't play for four or five months, though I was in the gym every day, and, you know, pushing off the pitch to try and, you know, develop more and more. So, I owe a lot of credit to people at FC Nordsjaelland for helping me off the pitch, always finishing, always trying to stay as sharp as I can and improve during periods where maybe it's not so easy in your mind or in your head. So, I'm so infatuated with this game, and I can't wait to continue to improve and continue to push on and keep fighting through different barriers. Because for me, that's ultimately what I want to do in my career, is keep pushing on through as many things as I can."







