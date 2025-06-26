Nathan Saliba Transferred to R.S.C. Anderlecht

June 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Thursday that midfielder Nathan Saliba has been transferred to Belgian first division club R.S.C Anderlecht. The Club will keep a percentage on Saliba's next transfer.

"We are very proud of Nathan's progression over the last few years," said CF Montréal Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology Luca Saputo. "Despite his young age, he has established himself as a starter and leader on the team, which has also allowed him to earn a spot with the national team. He began his career with us at the Academy and is now fulfilling his dream of playing in Europe. On behalf of the Club, I would like to thank Nathan for his contribution over the years."

Saliba, 21, accumulated 4,683 minutes in 68 games, including 53 starts, two goals and two assists over three seasons. He also played in one MLS Cup playoff game in 2024.

The Longueuil native was featured in the 2024 MLS 22 under 22 and was named the 2024 Canada Soccer Young Player of the Year.

He joined the CF Montréal Academy from CS Longueuil in 2017 at the age of 13 and signed his first professional contract with the Club on December 4, 2020. In 2022, Saliba primarily played with CF Montréal's U23 team in Ligue1 Québec, where he scored four goals and logged 507 minutes in seven games.

Saliba made his MLS debut with the Bleu-blanc-noir on February 25, 2023 in the season opener against Inter Miami CF. He scored his first professional goal on September 18, 2024 in a match against the New England Revolution.

On the international stage, Saliba received his first call-up to the Canadian senior national team in August 2024 and made his debut on September 7, 2024 in a 2-1 win over the United States. On June 5, Saliba was named to the Canadian squad for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

