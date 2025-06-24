CF Montréal to Host FC Cincinnati at Stade Saputo this Wednesday

June 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal will take on FC Cincinnati at Stade Saputo this Wednesday at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

The Bleu-blanc-noir will look to win a second straight match following a 3-1 road win over Houston Dynamo FC back on June 14. Forward Prince Owusu scored a brace while defender Jalen Neal added his first goal in a Montreal uniform. Both players were featured on the MLS team of matchday 19.

CF Montréal has an overall record of 4-5-2 (19 goals scored, 24 goals conceded) against FC Cincinnati ever since their respective MLS entries. Montreal's home record against the Ohio side is 3-2-1 (13 goals scored, 12 goals conceded).

Led by head coach Pat Noonan, FC Cincinnati currently sits in second place of the Eastern Conference. The Ohio side broke a four-game winless skid with a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on June 14.

CF Montréal interim head coach Marco Donadel will be suspended for Wednesday's game due to yellow card accumulation.

Montreal will be without defender Joel Waterman (Canada) as well as midfielders Nathan Saliba (Canada) and Olger Escobar (Guatemala) who are with their national teams for the 2025 Gold Cup.

Cincinnati will be without defender Miles Robinson, who was called up to the United States national team for the Gold Cup.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.