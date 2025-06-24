LA Galaxy Travel to Face Colorado Rapids at DICK's Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday June 25

June 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy continue their 2025 MLS Regular Season campaign by next traveling to face Colorado Rapids at DICK's Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday, June 25 (6:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy Against Colorado Rapids

This will be the teams' first meeting of the 2025 campaign. In the last meeting between the Galaxy and Colorado at DICK's Sporting Goods Park, LA defeated the Rapids 4-1 in Round 1 of the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. In the teams' last regular season matchup at DICK's Sporting Goods Park, the LA Galaxy defeated the Rapids 3-1 on October 2, 2024.

LA Galaxy at Colorado Rapids

2025 MLS Regular Season

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 6:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 6:40 p.m. PT)

DICK's Sporting Goods Park | Commerce City, CO.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Mark Rogodino; Heath Pierce

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Diego Pessolano; Daniel Chapela







