Houston Dynamo FC Installs RightHear Accessibility System at Shell Energy Stadium to Create Fully Accessible Areas for the Blind Or Visually Impaired

June 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC and The Lighthouse of Houston announced today a multi-year partnership that will make Shell Energy Stadium, home of the Dynamo and Houston Dash, the first professional venue in North America to install the RightHear Accessibility system, making the venue fully accessible for all events to individuals who are blind or visually impaired.

With the implementation of the RightHear system, the Club reaffirms its commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, always striving to ensure that all guests can have positive experiences at stadium events.

"Our Club believes that everyone who joins us at Shell Energy Stadium has a positive experience," said HDFC President of Business Operations Jessica O'Neill. "The installation of RightHear illustrates another significant step in elevating the stadium atmosphere with a personalized environment where all customers, including those who are blind or have low vision, can enjoy Dynamo and Dash matches along with other events at our venue. The implementation of the RightHear system aligns with our ongoing dedication to providing accessible and engaging live entertainment in the heart of Houston."

The RightHear system offers a user-friendly experience, empowering individuals with visual impairments to explore and engage with their surroundings seamlessly. Upon entering the stadium, users can easily access audio instructions and directions through their smartphones, guiding them to key areas around the concourse, including the Jameson Club, Corona Premier Bar, various local food vendors and, of course, their section and seat. The information can be delivered in up to 35 languages, ensuring that the solution serves all who attend events at Shell Energy Stadium.

Key features of the RightHear Accessibility system include:

Real-Time Audio Assistance - the RightHear mobile app, available for both iOS and Android devices, provides users with real-time audio guidance and information of important locations around the venue.

Orientation Assistance - users can effortlessly acquire better orientation, receive audio descriptions about their surroundings and easily locate important areas, enhancing their overall experience and independence.

Event and Service Information - the RightHear system is capable of delivering detailed information about upcoming events, and any relevant announcements, ensuring that everyone is well informed when they arrive at the venue.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Houston Dynamo FC in their commitment to accessibility and inclusion," said RightHear Co-Founder and CEO Idan Meir. "By embracing innovative solutions like RightHear, organizations and businesses can create welcoming environments that cater to diverse visitor needs and preferences. Our mission is to make the whole world more accessible, one building at a time, and thanks to partners like the Dynamo, our mission continues to move forward."

"We are thrilled to partner with the Houston Dynamo to bring RightHear technology to life, fostering an inclusive environment for individuals who are blind or have low vision," said President of The Lighthouse of Houston Jenna Dhayer. "The Lighthouse of Houston remains steadfast in our mission to ensure accessibility for all and to collaborate with organizations committed to enhancing their capabilities for a more equitable community."

Along with Dynamo and Dash matches, Shell Energy Stadium hosts college football, concerts, private events and international soccer matches, including five matches during this summer's 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

For additional information on the installation and partnership, visit houstondynamofc.com, right-hear.com or houstonlighthouse.org.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.