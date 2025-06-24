Revolution Host Nashville SC on Wednesday Night

June 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (6-5-5; 23 pts.) continue their three-game homestand on Wednesday night, hosting Nashville SC (9-4-5; 32 pts.) for the first of two games at Gillette Stadium this week. The midweek contest kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub, or tune into Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

As the regular season hits the midway mark for New England, the Revolution defense continues to pace the Eastern Conference with only 15 goals allowed, second fewest in MLS. They will look to stifle a Nashville attack that leads the league with 114 shots on target this season. Wednesday's contest will mark the final regular season meeting between the two sides in 2025, after they previously battled to a scoreless draw in the season opener on February 22 at GEODIS Park.

Heading into their 10th regular season meeting, New England holds a slight 3-2-4 edge over Nashville in regular season play, with an active four-game unbeaten streak (2-0-2) including a Leagues Cup 2024 draw. On the touchline, Revolution Head Coach Caleb Porter, who owns a 5-1-3 career mark against Nashville, is set to manage the 400th match of his professional club career.

Nashville arrives in Foxborough riding a four-game unbeaten run that has them sitting third in the Eastern Conference. In their last outing, Nashville defeated Chicago Fire FC, 2-0, on June 14. Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar each tallied goals in the second half, with the latter also adding an assist. Mukhtar leads the league in shots on target (39) and ranks tied for fourth in assists (7). Surridge paces Nashville with 12 goals this season, putting him second in the MLS Golden Boot race. Goalkeeper Joe Willis made eight saves in the win to collect his fifth clean sheet of the campaign.

The last time New England took the pitch, they dropped a narrow 1-0 result to FC Cincinnati at Gillette Stadium on June 14. The loss ended New England's nine-game unbeaten run, which is now tied for the fifth-longest streak in club history. The Revolution will look to rebound by adding to their seven clean sheets on the year, only one fewer than the MLS lead. Slovenian goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič has been crucial to that defensive success, as he enters the week ranking second leaguewide in save percentage (78.7) and third in goals against average (0.94).

Ivačič is backed by the young wingback pairing of Israeli international Ilay Feingold and Connecticut native Peyton Miller. Feingold ranks tied for fourth among MLS defenders with his six goal contributions this season, which includes three goals and three assists in his last six appearances. The last time New England played a two-game week, May 28 and May 31, Feingold recorded four goal contributions over the two starts. Miller, a 17-year-old Homegrown Player, logged his 25th MLS appearance in the team's last match. In central defense, Brayan Ceballos is in line for his second straight start since returning from a two-match injury absence.

Midfielder Carles Gil enters the midweek clash on the cusp of becoming the 12th Revolution player to reach 15,000 minutes played for the club. With his next goal, the Spaniard will surpass current Nashville forward Teal Bunbury to claim sole possession of fourth place on the club's all-time scoring list. Gil is joined in the attack by Tomás Chancalay, who owns two goals against Nashville in his MLS career. Additionally, the Revolution's attack could see a boost on Wednesday with the potential return of Leo Campana, who has returned to training with the team after missing the last four matches with a hamstring injury.

2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #17

New England Revolution vs. Nashville SC

Wednesday, June 25, 2025

7:30 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass in English and Spanish

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA







