Houston Dynamo FC Travel for Midweek Matchup Versus Minnesota United FC

June 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC return to MLS play on Wednesday, June 25, traveling to face Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and fans can stream the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The two sides met earlier this season in Houston, where the Dynamo secured a 2-0 victory at Shell Energy Stadium. Defenders Felipe Andrade and Pablo Ortiz each scored their first MLS goals during their first-career MLS starts, while the team also earned their fifth clean sheet out of seven this season. Andrade's performance earned him a spot on the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday for Matchday 13.

Notably, the match marked the second time in Dynamo history where two players scored during their first-career MLS starts. The first occasion came on April 6, 2008, when Geoff Cameron and Franco Caraccio scored against FC Dallas.

Houston wraps the week hosting St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, June 28, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium. Fans can secure tickets for the match HERE.

WHO:

Houston Dynamo FC at Minnesota United FC

WHEN:

Wednesday, June 25 - 7:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Tyler Terens and Kyndra de St Aubin

Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo and Tony Cherchi

RADIO:

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)







