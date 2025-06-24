Houston Dynamo FC Travel for Midweek Matchup Versus Minnesota United FC
June 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC return to MLS play on Wednesday, June 25, traveling to face Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and fans can stream the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
The two sides met earlier this season in Houston, where the Dynamo secured a 2-0 victory at Shell Energy Stadium. Defenders Felipe Andrade and Pablo Ortiz each scored their first MLS goals during their first-career MLS starts, while the team also earned their fifth clean sheet out of seven this season. Andrade's performance earned him a spot on the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday for Matchday 13.
Notably, the match marked the second time in Dynamo history where two players scored during their first-career MLS starts. The first occasion came on April 6, 2008, when Geoff Cameron and Franco Caraccio scored against FC Dallas.
Houston wraps the week hosting St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, June 28, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium. Fans can secure tickets for the match HERE.
WHO:
Houston Dynamo FC at Minnesota United FC
WHEN:
Wednesday, June 25 - 7:30 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English: Tyler Terens and Kyndra de St Aubin
Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo and Tony Cherchi
RADIO:
Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)
Major League Soccer Stories from June 24, 2025
- Minnesota United FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- SKC Hosts Charlotte FC on Wednesday - Sporting Kansas City
- Rapids Set to Host 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rematch against LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy Travel to Face Colorado Rapids at DICK's Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday June 25 - LA Galaxy
- Atlanta United Signs Nyk Sessock to Short-Term Agreement - Atlanta United FC
- CF Montréal to Host FC Cincinnati at Stade Saputo this Wednesday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Host Nashville SC on Wednesday Night - New England Revolution
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel for Midweek Matchup Versus Minnesota United FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- MBTA Commuter Rail and Keolis to Run Special Event Train Service for Revolution Match on July 9 vs. Inter Miami CF - New England Revolution
- HPE to Power Miami Freedom Park, Provide Ultimate Fan Experience for Inter Miami CF - Inter Miami CF
- Jay Fortune Expected to Miss Remainder of 2025 Season - Atlanta United FC
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at CF Montréal - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Visit CF Montréal for Duel in la Belle Province - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Installs RightHear Accessibility System at Shell Energy Stadium to Create Fully Accessible Areas for the Blind Or Visually Impaired - Houston Dynamo FC
- Inter Miami CF Advances to Club World Cup Round of 16, Draws against Palmeiras - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel for Midweek Matchup Versus Minnesota United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Installs RightHear Accessibility System at Shell Energy Stadium to Create Fully Accessible Areas for the Blind Or Visually Impaired
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall, 3-1, to CF Montréal
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host CF Montréal in Cross-Conference Matchup at Shell Energy Stadium
- Houston Dynamo FC Midfielder Jack McGlynn Confirmed as Member of USMNT's 2025 Gold Cup Roster