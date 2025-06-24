MBTA Commuter Rail and Keolis to Run Special Event Train Service for Revolution Match on July 9 vs. Inter Miami CF

BOSTON - The MBTA Commuter Rail and Keolis will be providing round-trip, special event train service from Boston to Foxborough for the New England Revolution's Major League Soccer home match vs. Inter Miami CF on Wednesday, July 9 (7:30 p.m.), in addition to the regularly scheduled weekday commuter rail service. Fans can beat the traffic and ride comfortably to the Revolution's only home meeting of the season with Inter Miami for only $20 per round-trip ticket, on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, June 25 at 11:00 a.m. ET, exclusively on the mTicket app.

Event train service from Boston will depart from South Station at 5:25 p.m. with stops at Back Bay (5:30 p.m.) and Dedham Corporate Center (5:45 p.m.) before arriving at Foxboro Station over one hour before kickoff. The return train northbound to Boston will depart Foxboro Station 30 minutes following the conclusion of the match.

Tickets for each special event train are sold separately and must be purchased prior to boarding the event train. All passengers, including children 11 and under, must have a ticket to board the train. Special event train ticket sales will be stopped once the maximum capacity is reached. Regular Commuter Rail tickets and passes are not valid for special event trains.

Guests choosing to travel to Gillette Stadium for the match via the Foxboro Station weekday Commuter Rail service will not be able to return to Boston following the conclusion of the match via the special event train without purchasing a corresponding special event train ticket. The last Foxboro Station weekday Commuter Rail train departs for Boston at 10:49 p.m., while the special event train will depart 30 minutes following the conclusion of the match.

Special Event Train Service Schedule - Wednesday, July 9

BOSTON:

Depart South Station: 5:25 PM

Depart Back Bay: 5:30 PM

Depart Dedham Corporate Center: 5:50 PM

Arrive at Foxboro Station: 6:25 PM

The train will depart Foxboro Station 30 minutes after the match ends.

While there is no weekend train service to Foxboro, regularly scheduled weekday MBTA Commuter Rail trains are available to bring fans to and from Boston for every Revolution weekday match during the season. After hosting Inter Miami, the Revolution have one more weeknight contest on the calendar, a meeting with CF Montréal on Friday, July 25 (7:30 p.m.). The full Foxboro Station schedule can be found here.

Tickets for all New England Revolution matches are available at Ticketmaster.com, Revolutionsoccer.net/tickets, or by calling 1-877-GET-REVS. Revolution Season Memberships for the 2026 MLS season go on sale at Gillette Stadium on July 9, and online beginning on July 10.

Regular Commuter Rail tickets and passes are not valid for special event trains. Riders are also reminded that any prohibited items that do not comply with the stadium's Clear Bag Policy will not be permitted on the train and no personal items may be left on the train during the match. For more information, visit www.mbta.com/destinations/gillette-stadium.

Last year, New England hosted Inter Miami on April 27, 2024 in a match that set a new Gillette Stadium record for soccer attendance with 65,612 fans on hand. The Revolution treated the sell-out crowd to a 1st-minute goal by forward Tomás Chancalay moments after the opening whistle. Inter Miami's Lionel Messi recorded a brace and one assist, while Luis Suarez added a late goal to lead the visitors to a win in Foxborough. The event was the largest crowd in Revolution club history to date and it was only the third time Gillette Stadium surpassed 64,000 fans for any soccer match.







