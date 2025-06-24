By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at CF Montréal

June 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati make the trip to Quebéc where in the shadow of the 1967 Olympic Games location they take on CF Montréal for the first time in 2025, visiting Stade Saputo for a midweek match. Both clubs are coming off of victories in their last time out and will be looking to keep the momentum up.

Kickoff in la belle province is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and listen locally in English on ESPN 1530 and 101.5 FM La Mega in Spanish. With the match being in Montréal, a French broadcast is also available. Let's look at some important figures that may factor into this road match, all presented by CTI.

9,986

Obinna Nwobodo currently sits at 9,986 minutes played for The Orange and Blue - 14 minutes away from 10,000 minutes played in all competitions. Nwobodo would become the 5th player in club history to reach this milestone, joining Yuya Kubo, Roman Celentano, Nick Hagglund and Luciano Acosta.

3,583

With Nathan Saliba, Joel Waterman, and Dante Sealy out for CF Montrèal due to their participation in the Gold Cup, they are missing 3,583 minutes of game action out of their squad. All three of those players have been consistent starters for CFM making a combined 43 starts between them, with none of the three missing more than 4 games this season total.

39

Under Head Coach Pat Noonan, FC Cincinnati has consistently won close, one-goal games, making comfort in a close game a staple of the FC Cincinnati way. Since the beginning of the 2023 MLS Regular Season, the club has recorded 37 one-goal victories, more than any other team during this period. Notably, nine of their ten wins in 2025 have been decided by a single goal.

.665

Goalkeeper Roman Celentano, 24, is in his fourth season with FC Cincinnati and has established himself as one of the league's top keepers. He made his 100th MLS Regular Season appearance on April 26 against Sporting Kansas City and his .665 win percentage in net for The Orange and Blue is the best for any goalkeeper in their first 100 games in MLS history per MLS PR, and his 53 wins rank fifth all-time for goalies reaching this milestone.

193

FC Cincinnati have accumulated 193 Key Passes in 2025, good for 5th most in Major League Soccer this season with Evander and Pavel Bucha leading the way respectively with 36 and 32. Among Eastern Conference clubs FCC rank third in the stat, with Key Passes defined as any pass that directly leads to a shot on goal. CF Montréal ranks on the lower end of the spectrum, earning only 139 Key Passes for 25th in MLS, but on the defensive side they've been more stout, allowing just 167 against them - ranking 14th in the league.







