Inter Miami CF Advances to Club World Cup Round of 16, Draws against Palmeiras

June 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF enjoyed another historic evening tonight at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, advancing to the Round of 16 of the tournament after playing out a thrilling 2-2 draw against Palmeiras in the team's third and final group stage match to finish second in Group A. Attackers Tadeo Allende and Luis Suárez got onto the scoresheet for Inter Miami on the night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Inter Miami took the pitch with Óscar Ustari between the sticks; Marcelo Weigandt, Tomás Avilés, Maximiliano Falcón and Noah Allen made up the team's back four; Federico Redondo and Sergio Busquets started in midfield, being flanked by Allende and Telasco Segovia down the wings; captain Lionel Messi and Suárez led the team's attack.

Allende found the breakthrough goal to give Inter Miami an early lead in the 16th minute. The play started off with a defensive clearance from Redondo that was chested by Suárez into the path of Allende near midfield. The Argentine attacker then broke away into space, before calmly beating Palmeiras' goalkeeper in a one on one opportunity and slotting the ball to the far post. The goal was the first for Allende in the Club World Cup, while the assist was the first for Suárez in the tournament.

Suárez extended Inter Miami's lead in the 65th for the team to go up 2-0 on the scoreline with a fantastic solo effort, dribbling past a defender to break into the box before burying the ball in the top left corner with a powerful left-footed finish. The goal was the first for the Uruguayan legend in the 2025 edition, and his sixth career goal in a Club World Cup tournament.

Paulinho and Mauricio subsequently scored for Palmeiras in the 80th and 87th minutes respectively for the final 2-2 scoreline.

With the draw, Inter Miami made history and advanced to the Round of 16 of the tournament after finishing second in Group A undefeated with a win and two draws for a total five points.

Post-Match Reaction

"We've achieved the goal we set for ourselves at the start of this tournament, which was to qualify for the Round of 16," said head coach Javier Mascherano. "Now, despite the fact that we're facing arguably the best team in Europe, the Champions League winners, we'll try to approach it with the same humility, the same seriousness, and try to put on a great performance and see what our chances are. If there's one thing this sport has shown us, it's that anything can happen in a match."

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami will take on Group B winners Paris Saint-Germain in its Club World Cup Round of 16 matchup this Sunday, June 29 at 12 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Fans from all around the globe can watch every Club World Cup game free on DAZN.com.

Additionally, in light of Inter Miami advancing to the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16, the MLS regular season match against Atlanta United originally set for Saturday, June 28 has been rescheduled. The new match date will be announced at a later time.

Stats

Possession:

SEP - 53.9%

SEP - 46.1%

Shots:

MIA - 3

SEP - 7

Saves:

MIA - 5

SEP - 1

Corners:

MIA - 7

SEP - 0

Fouls:

MIA - 7

SEP - 9







Major League Soccer Stories from June 24, 2025

Inter Miami CF Advances to Club World Cup Round of 16, Draws against Palmeiras - Inter Miami CF

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.