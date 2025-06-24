HPE to Power Miami Freedom Park, Provide Ultimate Fan Experience for Inter Miami CF

June 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







HPE (NYSE: HPE), Miami Freedom Park, and Inter Miami CF have signed a partnership for HPE to be the first founding partner and an official technology partner for Miami Freedom Park, the new 131-acre mixed-use development, and the exclusive Network Infrastructure, Solutions, and Hybrid Cloud partner of Major League Soccer club Inter Miami CF. Leveraging HPE's leading technology portfolio including HPE Aruba Networking, HPE Alletra Storage, HPE Morpheus VM Essentials Software and GreenLake cloud, the alliance is focused on providing an exceptional experience for fans and visitors.

Currently under development, Miami Freedom Park will be a world-class sports and entertainment destination in the heart of Miami, anchored by a new stadium-the future home of Inter Miami CF, opening next year. As a result of the partnership, HPE will provide connectivity and cloud technology to enable Miami Freedom Park to offer personalized services and experiences to Inter Miami CF fans and visitors in its Entertainment District. The offering sets a new standard for the future of sports and entertainment events, as well as walkable master plans, tailored to its fans.

"HPE has deep expertise in elevating the fan experience by leveraging technology to enhance personalization and interactivity, as well as using data analytics to improve team performance," said Antonio Neri, president and CEO, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. "Technology can be a powerful tool for passionate fans to engage in new ways and for teams to perform at their best. We are excited to partner with Inter Miami CF and provide the most innovative environment for enjoying a match or performance."

With HPE Aruba Networking, visitors will have fast, reliable connectivity throughout the park. With HPE's cloud and AI solutions, Inter Miami can track player performance, connect with fans in new ways, and run smarter operations. Fans will be able to enjoy engaging experiences through interactive services powered by HPE technology.

"As we planned for this ambitious new development project, we knew we needed a partner that could work with us to adopt innovative technologies that will provide unforgettable experiences to fans and visitors that join us for a match, concert or day at the park," said Devon McCorkle, president, Miami Freedom Park. "We turned to HPE to enable us to offer a smart and seamless experience backbone for visitors to make their time spent more exciting and connected to the team or performer that they come to enjoy."

"We are committed to partnering with the very best in every space, and HPE is a leader when it comes to innovation and technology," said Xavier Asensi, Inter Miami CF president of Business Operations. "As we look ahead to the opening of Miami Freedom Park, this historic partnership-our first for Miami Freedom Park-ensures our fans will experience world-class infrastructure, and immersive engagement from the moment they step foot on site. This is more than a partnership; it's a key pillar in building the most advanced and fan-focused destination in global sports and entertainment."

HPE is uniquely positioned to power Miami Freedom Park's stadium and digital infrastructure, delivering seamless connectivity and real-time data insights throughout the stadium, Entertainment District and public parks. The high-density Wi-Fi network solution will use HPE Aruba Networking 6 GHz access points to deliver the highest possible capacity, speed, and reliability, letting users freely upload and download personal content from anywhere.

HPE Aruba Networking Central will manage the wired and wireless network and will transform Miami Freedom Park into an intelligent, adaptive environment that automatically optimizes performance for massive, fluctuating crowds while providing unprecedented operational and network insights.

HPE Aruba Networking Central's AI insights and capabilities continuously analyze network patterns, crowd density, and usage spikes to predict and prevent connectivity issues before they impact the fan experience, ensuring seamless streaming, social sharing, and mobile engagement during peak moments.

HPE Private Cloud Business Edition, featuring VM Essentials and HPE Alletra Storage, will deliver a unified management and monitoring experience designed to store and analyze data. These analytics will help deliver a tightly integrated view of guest experience data and identify opportunities to streamline the on-site visitor experience, while also generating meaningful content for fans across the world.

From optimizing stadium operations with intelligent edge solutions, to enhancing fan engagement through immersive digital experiences, HPE ensures that Miami Freedom Park operates with cutting-edge efficiency, innovation, and scalability. By integrating HPE's solutions, Miami Freedom Park will set a new benchmark for smart stadium technology, enabling brands, fans, and event organizers to connect and engage like never before.







