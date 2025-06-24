Jay Fortune Expected to Miss Remainder of 2025 Season

June 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today that midfielder Jay Fortune is expected to miss the remainder of the 2025 season after the club confirmed a mid-foot sprain in his left foot that will require surgery. The club will update his return to play timeline after surgery.

Fortune suffered the injury while playing for Trinidad and Tobago in Sunday's final group stage match in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup against Saudi Arabia. Fortune was subbed on in the second half, making his second appearance in the tournament, and sustained the injury in the 76th minute.

Atlanta United (4-9-5, 17 points) returns to action Wednesday, June 25 when it travels to face Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.