Jay Fortune Expected to Miss Remainder of 2025 Season
June 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today that midfielder Jay Fortune is expected to miss the remainder of the 2025 season after the club confirmed a mid-foot sprain in his left foot that will require surgery. The club will update his return to play timeline after surgery.
Fortune suffered the injury while playing for Trinidad and Tobago in Sunday's final group stage match in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup against Saudi Arabia. Fortune was subbed on in the second half, making his second appearance in the tournament, and sustained the injury in the 76th minute.
Atlanta United (4-9-5, 17 points) returns to action Wednesday, June 25 when it travels to face Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
Major League Soccer Stories from June 24, 2025
- Minnesota United FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- SKC Hosts Charlotte FC on Wednesday - Sporting Kansas City
- Rapids Set to Host 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rematch against LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy Travel to Face Colorado Rapids at DICK's Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday June 25 - LA Galaxy
- Atlanta United Signs Nyk Sessock to Short-Term Agreement - Atlanta United FC
- CF Montréal to Host FC Cincinnati at Stade Saputo this Wednesday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Host Nashville SC on Wednesday Night - New England Revolution
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel for Midweek Matchup Versus Minnesota United FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- MBTA Commuter Rail and Keolis to Run Special Event Train Service for Revolution Match on July 9 vs. Inter Miami CF - New England Revolution
- HPE to Power Miami Freedom Park, Provide Ultimate Fan Experience for Inter Miami CF - Inter Miami CF
- Jay Fortune Expected to Miss Remainder of 2025 Season - Atlanta United FC
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at CF Montréal - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Visit CF Montréal for Duel in la Belle Province - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Installs RightHear Accessibility System at Shell Energy Stadium to Create Fully Accessible Areas for the Blind Or Visually Impaired - Houston Dynamo FC
- Inter Miami CF Advances to Club World Cup Round of 16, Draws against Palmeiras - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta United FC Stories
- Atlanta United Signs Nyk Sessock to Short-Term Agreement
- Jay Fortune Expected to Miss Remainder of 2025 Season
- Two Atlanta United Players Among MLS Top-25 Best Selling Jerseys
- Derrick Williams Expected to Miss Three-To-Four Weeks
- Atlanta United Falls 4-0 at New York City FC