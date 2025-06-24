Atlanta United Signs Nyk Sessock to Short-Term Agreement
June 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced that it has signed Nyk Sessock to a Short-Term Agreement ahead of Wednesday's match at Columbus Crew (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor).
Per 2025 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.
Sessock made his MLS debut on June 12, coming on as a substitute against New York City FC. This will be the third Short-Term Agreement this season for the 25-year-old defender who signed with ATL UTD 2 on Feb. 24, 2025. He grew up in the Philadelphia Union youth academy and played collegiately at Pittsburgh before transferring to Indiana. With the Hoosiers, Sessock won the Big-10 Regular Season Championship and Tournament Championship in 2020 and led his team to two NCAA National Championship appearances in 2020 and 2022. Sessock has started and played in 11 matches for ATL UTD 2 this season. He's played 964 total minutes and ranks second on the team with 15 key passes in 2025.
Name: Nyk Sessock
Position: Defender
Height: 5'7"
Birthdate: June 17, 2000
Birthplace: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Citizenship: USA
Transaction: Atlanta United signs Nyk Sessock to a Short-Term Agreement on June 24, 2025.
