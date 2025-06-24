SKC Hosts Charlotte FC on Wednesday

June 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City will host Charlotte FC at 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park in the first-ever meeting between the cross-conference clubs.

Tickets for the midweek match are available via SeatGeek -- including the Coca-Cola Family & Friends 4-Pack featuring four Price Chopper South Stand tickets, four 20-ounce Coca-Cola products and four orders of chicken tenders for only $100 -- and all attendees will be allowed to enter SKCvCLT with one 20-ounce or smaller sealed bottle of water.

Fans are encouraged to stop by the SportingStyle pop-up on the Mazuma Plaza pre-match for exclusive sale items and ticket holders can also order SportingStyle merchandise online for matchday pickup at Children's Mercy Park, including the 2025 Pride Theme Top in youth and adult sizes as well as the 2025 Soccer For All Scarf and Tee.

The lone MLS team Sporting has yet to play, Charlotte FC arrives in Kansas City amidst a five-game road trip while sitting in the ninth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Led by head coach Dean Smith, Charlotte's roster is headlined by the Designated Player duo of English Premier League veteran Wilfried Zaha and Israeli international Liel Abada.

Zaha (five goals) and Abada (five goals) are among four Charlotte FC players with five goals this season -- the most five-goal scorers of any team in MLS in 2025 -- along with Patrick Agyemang (six goals) and Pep Biel (five goals), whose seven assists rank second in MLS and are one shy of the club's single-season record.

Defensively, Charlotte FC has conceded the most shots on target in MLS this season entering a match-up with a Sporting Kansas City side that ranks last in MLS in shots on target per game (3.5). Looking to spark the attack for the hosts will be Serbian striker Dejan Joveljic and Hungarian winger Daniel Salloi.

Sporting's top scorer with 10 goals this season, Joveljic has a goal or assist in five consecutive MLS appearances -- the longest active streak in the league -- and the Designated Player's 31 goals in MLS play since the start of 2024 are tied with Lionel Messi for the most in Major League Soccer. Salloi ranks second on the team in both goals (five) and assists (four) this season, and the Sporting KC Academy product is poised to move up to sixth on the club's career appearances in all competitions chart.

SKC Appearance Leaders

(all time, all competitions)

1. Graham Zusi, 411

2. Roger Espinoza, 399

3. Matt Besler, 348

4. Tim Melia, 298

5. Kerry Zavagnin, 291

6. Davy Arnaud, 273

6. Nick Garcia, 273

8. Daniel Salloi, 272

Wednesday's fixture will see both sides missing key contributors. Sporting Kansas City will be without defenders Khiry Shelton (suspended), Dany Rosero (ankle) and Robert Voloder (clavicle) as well as midfielders Zorhan Bassong (international duty) and Nemanja Radoja (quad). Charlotte FC will be missing Agyemang and Tim Ream as both compete in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup with the U.S. Men's National Team.

SKCvCLT will be available to watch with an MLS Season Pass or Apple TV+ subscription with English (Chris Wittyngham and Lori Lindsey) and Spanish (Oscar Salazar and Jaime Macias) commentary, while pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action. In addition, live radio coverage will air locally on Sports Radio 810 WHB on 810 AM and 103.7 FM (Blake Aerni and Jon Kempin).

Sporting Kansas City vs. Charlotte FC

2025 MLS Regular Season | Match 19

Wednesday, June 25 | 7:30 p.m. CT (7:40 kickoff)

Children's Mercy Park | Kansas City, Kansas

Broadcast Schedule:

Watch | MLS Season Pass or Apple TV+

Radio | 810 AM or 103.7 FM

Listen | SKC App or SportingKC.com







Major League Soccer Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.