Minnesota United FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC Preview
June 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United returns to Allianz Field on Wednesday night for a midweek Western Conference clash against Houston Dynamo FC, as both teams jockey for crucial table positioning during the middle part of the season.
The Loons are coming off a 4-2 defeat to San Diego FC in their last home outing. Minnesota got on the board early with a first-half strike from Kelvin Yeboah and an own goal by San Diego, but the visitors responded with four goals to hand the Loons just their second home loss of the 2025 season.
Houston Dynamo FC also enters Wednesday's contest seeking a response after falling 3-1 on the road to CF Montréal. The Dynamo conceded early and struggled to find rhythm throughout the match, managing a lone late goal in a lopsided result. With only two road wins in 2025, Houston continues to face challenges away from Shell Energy Stadium.
Minnesota will once again be without several key contributors due to international duty during the Concacaf Gold Cup, including Tani Oluwaseyi, Dayne St. Clair, Carlos Harvey, and Joseph Rosales. In their absence, the team will lean on experienced veterans such as Robin Lod, Michael Boxall, and Bongokuhle Hlongwane to help guide the group through a critical home match.
Wednesday marks the second and final regular-season meeting between Minnesota and Houston in 2025. As the playoff race beings to take shape, both sides will be looking to stay within reach of the top spots in the Western Conference and build consistency heading into the second half of the campaign.
HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON TAKEAWAYS FROM LAST TIME AGAINST HOUSTON...
"They play in a relatively consistent way... but of course it'll be a different game for personnel on our side and on their side. We're missing four [players], but we're in good shape and we've got to try and put right."
DEFENDER MICHAEL BOXALL ON PLAYING HOUSTON DYNAMO...
"Houston is always difficult to play so we need to make it difficult for them when they come here [at Allianz Field]. Just have to get down to business tomorrow night and get back to picking up three points at home."
PLAYER STATUS REPORT:
Minnesota United
OUT:
Carlos Harvey - International Duty (Out)
Tani Oulwaseyi - International Duty (Out)
Joseph Rosales - International Duty (Out)
Sam Shashoua - Leg (Out)
Dayne St. Clair - International Duty (Out)
QUESTIONABLE:
None
MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. HOUSTON DYNAMO FC
Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota
06.25.2025 | MLS Regular Season | Match 19
7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)
2025 MLS Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)
MIN: 8-4-6 (30 pts. | 4-2-3 at home)
HOU: 5-8-5 (20 pts. | 2-2-4 on the road)
