Minnesota United Signs Goalkeeper Wessel Speel to Short-Term Agreement

June 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United announced today the club has signed MNUFC2 goalkeeper Wessel Speel to a Short-Term Agreement, making him available for Saturday's MLS regular-season contest against San Diego FC at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Wessel Speel joined MNUFC2 in 2025 on an MLS NEXT Pro contract after spending the 2024 season with Duke University's men's soccer team as a graduate student. In MLS NEXT Pro action to-date, he has made six starts, recording 14 saves and earning one clean sheet. Collegiately with the Blue Devils, Speel played and started in 19 matches, recorded seven shutouts and concluded the season with 11-4-4 (W-L-D) record.

Speel earned his first Short-Term Agreement this year on May 7, playing all 90 minutes against Louisville City FC (USL Championship) during Minnesota United's 1-0 victory in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32. He then made another start on his second Short-Term Agreement during the Loons' 3-2 victory over St. Louis CITY SC in the Open Cup's Round of 16 on May 21.

Transaction: Minnesota United signs MNUFC2 goalkeeper Wessel Speel to a Short-Term Agreement.

VITALS

Wessel Speel

Position: Goalkeeper

Date of Birth: 10/17/2001 (23 years old)

Height: 6'7"

Weight: 200

Hometown: Utrecht, The Netherlands

Citizenship: The Netherlands

Previous Club: Duke University







