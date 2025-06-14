Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Fall Late in Philadelphia
June 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
That one stings.
Philadelphia Union are in first place in the Eastern Conference for a reason. A late match-winner in the 98th minute sealed their 12-match unbeaten streak in all competitions.
For Charlotte FC, the road woes continue, as that marks 2-7-1 this season. It was a tough night in the attack for The Crown as they struggled to find chances on goal. Wilfried Zaha's goal in the 78th minute was the first shot on target all night. A second would come from substitute Liel Abada, who nearly made the match 2-1 deep into the game.
Philadelphia's first goal came just before halftime-a world-class hit outside the box off a clearance. Charlotte FC continues to face absolute bangers from the opposing teams, and not much anyone can do there. Otherwise, David Bingham, in his second-straight start, made some immaculate saves to keep Charlotte in this one all night.
The match-winner, however, left a little more effort to be desired from the defense. Some unfortunate decisions and a lack of decisiveness to clear the ball and win the second or third ball led to Philly finding space and putting it away.
This starts a three-match road stretch in June. Charlotte will have time to rest and regroup with another bye week before traveling to Kansas City on June 25th.
