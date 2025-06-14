CLTFC falls on the road to last gasp Union winner
June 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Notes:
Charlotte FC returned to the pitch following an off week and conceded in extra time of both halves
Wilfried Zaha scored his fifth goal of the season and his last three have come away from home (Columbus and Orlando)
David Bingham earned his second straight league start and made seven saves, the most for him in a regular season game since 2022 (Portland vs. Nashville)
Idan Toklomati returned from injury and started in place of Patrick Agyemang who is on USMNT duty
Charlotte FC is off again next weekend, before traveling to Sporting Kansas City to face SKC for the first time in Club history Match Info: 2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season - Match 18
Location: Subaru Park - Chester, PA
Philadelphia Union Starting XI: Rick, Mbaizo, Glesnes, Makhanya, Wagner, Bedoya, Bueno, Lukic, Bender, Damiani, Vassilev
Substitutions: Westfield (46'), Donovan (46'), Rafanello (77'), Sullivan (90'+2'), Sullivan (90'+2')
Charlotte FC Starting XI: Bingham, Doumbia, Privett, Malanda, Marshall-Rutty, Bronico, Westwood, BIel, Zaha, Toklomati, Vargas
Substitutions: WIlliamson (68'), Abada (68'), Smalls (89')
Goals:
45'+2 - PHI - Bueno
78' - CLT - Zaha (Assist: Marshall-Rutty, Abada)
90'+8' - PHI - Anderson (Assist: Westfield)
Discipline:
29' - CLT - Vargas (Yellow)
33' - PHI - Makhanya (Yellow)
33' - CLT - Zaha (Yellow)
45' - PHI - Bender (Yellow)
74' - PHI - Westfield (Yellow)
81' - PHI - Damiani (Yellow)
