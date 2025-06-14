Lucho Acosta Brace Leads FC Dallas to 4-2 Comeback Win Over Sporting Kansas City

June 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

KANSAS CITY, Kansas - FC Dallas (5-6-6, 21 points) earned a crucial 4-2 road win over Sporting Kansas City (4-10-4, 16 points) on Saturday night, snapping a two-game regular season losing streak against Sporting at Children's Mercy Park. Captain Lucho Acosta scored a brace, while Petar Musa and Bernard Kamungo each added a goal to complete the comeback after trailing by one.

FC Dallas captain Luciano Acosta recorded his first brace for the club, converting the team's first penalty kick of the season and scoring the fourth goal of the night. Acosta now has five goals this season, including three against Sporting Kansas City. Homegrown Nolan Norris assisted Acosta's second goal.

Defender Marco Farfan appeared in his 100th MLS regular season match for FC Dallas tonight. The left back finished the match with eight tackles, three fouls won and a clearance.

FC Dallas defender Álvaro made his MLS debut tonight, becoming the 11th player to debut for FC Dallas this season. He has primarily featured for North Texas SC this year and joined the organization in the 2025 offseason after trialing with FC Dallas during preseason camp in Algarve, Portugal.

Forward Petar Musa netted his fifth goal of the season off an assist from Shaq Moore, his second of the year. It was the second time this season Dallas scored within the first 30 minutes of a match.

Bernard Kamungo scored his first MLS goal of the season by finishing a rebound from a Musa shot. It marked Kamungo's first regular-season goal since Oct. 22, 2023, when Dallas defeated the LA Galaxy 4-1.

Academy defender Joshua Torquato made his FC Dallas debut in the 89th minute. He received a short-term call-up following a breakout season with MLS NEXT Pro champions North Texas SC. Torquato participated in FC Dallas' 2025 preseason in Algarve, Portugal, and appeared in every preseason match.

FC Dallas now holds a 33-39-14 record all-time against Sporting Kansas City and a 13-17-9 mark at Children's Mercy Park. Saturday's win snapped a two-game regular-season losing streak at Sporting's home. Dallas is 2-2-3 when conceding the first goal on the road this season and has earned 16 points from losing positions.

FC Dallas hosts the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m. The team then welcomes expansion club San Diego FC on Saturday, June 28, also at 7:30 p.m. Both matches will stream live on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.

Don't miss the FC Dallas Minute on NBC 5 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 15. On Tuesday, June 17 from 7-9 p.m., FC Dallas Rewind will replay FC Dallas' road match versus Sporting Kansas City from June 14, 2025. Both stations are available over-the-air in the Dallas/Fort Worth market and on all streaming platforms.

Head Coach Eric Quill

On the comeback win away from home...

"I'm proud of the resiliency again, going down 1-0 and right away we responded with a great goal of our own. We responded well after the first goal. We went to the half, 1-1, and I thought we played well in the second half. I didn't think we were taking advantage of the attacking profiles that we had on the field, I thought we could have been more aggressive, and we decided to do that in the second half. And it paid off with three goals. Obviously, the red card helps, but we were still front footed before the red card. There were great goals, great team spirit, but I'm not happy with the second goal given up, especially off a substitution. We dropped our mentality, our mindset, a little bit, and we've got to look at that. But all in all...I can't ask for more, so a great team win.

On Álvaro's debut performance...

"I thought some of his tackles were timely and well needed. The kid's got massive personality and leadership. This club needs that and Álvaro is going to help us, so tonight's the first of many. But to come in on the road and play in a tough place to play and have the composure he had, pretty much throughout the entire night. He didn't really put a foot wrong until, maybe, I'd look at the second goal to see what happened. But that's not an easy matchup with (Dejan) Joveljić, who's a great, great #9 in this league and who's on fire this year. Álvaro didn't give up anything, so I just thought, for his first performance in MLS, he was outstanding."

On Musa and Acosta's performance...

"That's why they're Designated Players, right? That's why you invest in them, and that's what they're here to do. I'm proud of those guys on both sides of the ball. They scored and worked behind the ball as well, they have such quality that if these guys get going like this, watch out. But that's what we depend on. We depend on these two guys to create and punish opponents."

On his assessment through the first half of the season...

"Look at our road record compared to last year. I think we're making real strides in our mentality and our resiliency to come back from disappointment. We are happy with our road form, but we got to get moving at home in front of our fans. Our style of play is coming around, we're starting to click more and more with the ball. Sebastian Lletget had to play the 6 tonight. We had two number 10s in the 8 position. We had a great attacking lineup out there tonight, but I thought they defended well, which maybe isn't a forte for some of them, but you wouldn't know it tonight. Patrickson Delgado is playing some high-level football for us right now, and where he was a month ago compared to where he is now is night and day. So, I really like where we're trending. The culture is becoming right. Their everyday training is becoming the level of intensity and high performance that we need, we're making strides. We're not where we want to be, and we're going to enjoy this one, but we want more for ourselves. We believe we should be higher up the standings, and that's what the fight is going to be in the second half of the season."

Forward Petar Musa

On winning on the road...

"I'm very happy to take three points home. I think we deserved it, we showed quality from the first minute. Of course, we conceded a goal at the end, but we kept working hard and we'll take the three points. It's very important, especially because we've faced very hard opponents on the road. After this win we'll have five days off, but we need to be mentally ready for the next game. We showed we were the better team today and we deserved to take three points."

On his goal...

"I saw some free space and I took the ball and saw Shaq (Moore) running behind and then passed to him and I attacked the free space. Shaq found me with a very nice pass and I'm very happy help the team with the goal."

Midfielder Sebastian Lletget

On the match tonight...

"It was a great team effort. I'm very happy with the result, and more than anything, the effort, the mentality, the character we showed. It's a place, a stadium that's very difficult to play in, and we're very happy."

On playing in a different position today...

"Yeah, playing in this position was a little bit different. I usually play a little bit more forward, but I really enjoyed it. I have good players around me and well, things worked out. I was involved in the first goal and the team helped me a lot. So, it's a great team effort again and well, give it the most important thing that we win."







