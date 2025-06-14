Nashville SC Reaches Team-Record 11-Match Unbeaten Streak with 2-0 Win at Chicago

CHICAGO - Nashville Soccer Club set a new club record with 11 consecutive matches without a loss across all competitions when it defeated Chicago Fire FC 2-0 Saturday night at Soldier Field. The Designated Player duo of Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge continued their MVP caliber seasons with a goal each and defender Andy Najar assisted on both Nashville SC scores. Goalkeeper Joe Willis made a season-high eight saves to secure his fifth clean sheet of 2025.

Stay hot: With his goal Saturday night, Surridge has six tallies in his last four matches and is tied for second in MLS with 12 goals as of the final whistle, just one back of Philadelphia's Tai Baribo. The Boys in Gold are 5W-0L-2D this season and 11W-2L-3D all-time when Surridge finds the back of the net.

You can only hope to contain them: The Boys in Gold improved to 8W-0L-2D all-time when Mukhtar and Surridge connect for a goal and the pair are the only teammates in MLS to record at least 14 goal contributions each this season (Mukhtar eight goals, six assists; Surridge 12 goals, three assists).

Wear them out: With his two assists off the bench in the second half, Najar set a single season career high in MLS assists with seven. The defender, who just returned from international duty with Honduras, has five assists in two matches against the Fire this season after becoming the first player in Nashville SC history to record three primary assists in a single match during the team's 7-2 win over Chicago April 26.

Next up: Nashville SC will be idle next week before resuming play Wednesday, June 25 at New England Revolution.

Notes:           

Nashville SC:       

o set a new club-record unbeaten streak of 11 (7W-0L-4D overall, 5W-0L-4D in MLS)

o matched its second-longest road unbeaten streak of five at 3W-0L-2D (previously 2022)

o improved to 7W-2L-2D when scoring first this season

o improved to 6W-1L-2D all-time vs. Chicago Fire FC in MLS play (regular season)

o improved to 2W-1L-1D all-time on the road vs. Chicago Fire FC in MLS play (regular season)

o is 67W-56L-62D all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

o Is 27W-37L-29D all-time on the road in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

o is 48W-40L-44D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

o is 45W-45L-50D all-time on weekends in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

o is 36W-35L-37D all-time on Saturdays in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

o is 7W-6L-4D all-time during June in MLS play (regular season)

o is 23W-0L-13D when scoring two goals in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

o 's Special Olympics Unified Team defeated Chicago's Unified Team 2-0 in its final match of the season prior to the MLS fixture

Josh Bauer made his first start since May 17 against D.C. United

Gastón Brugman made his first start since May 17 against D.C. United

Hany Mukhtar

o scored his eighth goal and recorded his sixth assist of the season, is second on the team with 14 goal contributions (third in MLS)

o is tied for the team lead with seven assists this season (also, Andy Najar)

o is on a four-match point streak (two goals, three assists) and has goal contributions in six of his last seven matches (four goals, three assists)

o moved into a tie for eighth among active players for most career regular season goal contributions on the road with 51 (also, Seattle's Albert Rusnak)

Alex Muyl led all players in distance covered with 7.77 miles

Andy Najar

o recorded two assists and reached a new MLS single season career high with seven assists

o became first defender in Nashville SC history with seven assists in a single season

o is tied for the team lead with seven assists this season (also, Hany Mukhtar)

o is tied with Houston's Griffin Dorsey and Philadelphia's Kai Wagner for the most goal contributions by a defender this season with eight, is tied with Wagner for the lead in assists with seven

Jeisson Palacios led the team with 95% passing accuracy (minimum 50 passes completed)

Jacob Shaffelburg is away from the team representing the Canadian Men's National Team in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup

Sam Surridge

o scored his team-leading 12th goal of the season (second in MLS behind Philadelphia's Tai Baribo), tying his most MLS goals in a single season set in 2024

o has six goals in his last four matches

o leads the team with 15 goal contributions this season (second in MLS behind Miami's Lionel Messi)

o made his 50th MLS regular season start, all with Nashville SC

Joe Willis

o recorded a season-high eight saves to earn his fifth clean sheet of the season

o earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors for his performance

Walker Zimmerman is away from the team representing the United States Men's National Team in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup

Box score:                  

Nashville SC (9W-4L-5D) at Chicago Fire FC (7W-6L-4D)

June 14, 2025 - Soldier Field   

Final score:               

NSH: 2

CHI: 0

Scoring summary:

NSH: Hany Mukhtar (A: Andy Najar) 56'

NSH: Sam Surridge (A: Andy Najar, Hany Mukhtar) 75'

Discipline:

NSH: Jack Maher (Caution) 37'

CHI: Sergio Oregel Jr. (Caution) 44'

CHI: Omar Gonzalez (Caution) 63'

NSH: Gastón Brugman (Caution) 65'

NSH: Jonathan Pérez (Caution) 90'

NSH: Eddi Tagseth (Caution) 90' + 3

NSH: Joe Willis (Caution) 90' + 4

Lineups:

NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jeisson Palacios, Jack Maher, Josh Bauer (Andy Najar 46') ; Gastón Brugman (Patrick Yazbek 76'), Hany Mukhtar (C), Alex Muyl, Eddi Tagseth (Matthew Corcoran 90' + 5), Ahmed Qasem (Jonathan Pérez 64'); Sam Surridge

Substitutes: Brian Schwake, Bryan Acosta, Teal Bunbury, Wyatt Meyer, Christopher Applewhite

CHI starters: Jeffrey Gal; Jack Elliott (C), Andrew Gutman, Johnny Dean (Leonardo Barroso 66'), Omar Gonzalez; Maren Haile-Selassie (Tom Barlow 72'), Brian Gutierrez, Jonathan Bamba, Mauricio Pineda (Kellyn Acosta 46'), Sergio Oregel Jr.; Hugo Cuypers

Substitutes: Bryan Dowd, Omari Glasgow, Dje D'Avilla, Jason Shokalook, Sam Williams, Vitaliy Hlyut

Match officials:           

Referee: Alexis Da Silva

AR1: Corey Rockwell

AR2: Bruno Rizo

4TH: Atahan Yaya

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.

AVAR: TJ Zablocki              Weather: 66 and clear







