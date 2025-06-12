Nashville SC to Celebrate 615 Day by Launching "Locals Only, First Match on Us" Fan Engagement Program

June 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club introduced today "Locals Only, First Match On Us", a fan engagement initiative that invites Nashvillians to experience their first match at GEODIS Park completely free of charge.

Ahead of the City's 615 Day this Sunday, "Locals Only" will launch today, June 12, as a celebration of Nashville's community spirit, providing the opportunity for anyone to attend their first-ever match on us, starting with the Boys in Gold's next home match against the Philadelphia Union on July 5.

"GEODIS Park offers an electric atmosphere unlike any other event in Nashville, and we want locals who haven't yet experienced Music City Soccer to see what makes matchday so special," said Jacob Hanselman, VP of Ticketing and Analytics at Nashville SC. "I am certain that when they experience Nashville SC for the first time, they will enjoy it so much that they will fall in love with the game and become lifelong fans."

"Locals Only" aligns with the club's motto "For Nashville, With Nashville and In Nashville" and its ongoing commitment to making the game accessible to everyone in Middle Tennessee. For the next six home matches, anyone who has not previously purchased Nashville SC tickets within the club's system will be eligible to apply and enjoy their first match on us.

As part of the club's first-ever "Locals Only" offer, Vanderbilt Health will be encouraging Middle Tennessee employees to participate, Nashville City Club patrons will be invited to sign up, and Nashville and Middle Tennessee Publix shoppers and Renasant Bank clients will be able to learn more about the program in local supermarkets and branches.

In addition, Nashville SC is inviting all Nashville media members, producers and executives to attend their first match at GEODIS Park free of charge as part of the "Locals Only" offer.

How does it work? Once fans and media members register via the "Locals Only" link, those who qualify will receive a text 10 days prior to an eligible match with a link to claim up to two tickets. Media must select the "I am a media member" option when answering the question "How did you hear about this program?". Fans and media alike will then be able to select from a number of seating options including Supporters and Family sections, based on availability.

In preparation for matchday, "Locals Only" fans will receive tailored communication containing "know before you go" information that will help them find their way on matchday. Upon arrival at GEODIS Park, first-time fans will be greeted by program ambassadors who will welcome and guide them into their seats and answer any questions they may have regarding matchday traditions, activities, concessions and chants. In addition to attending the match, first-time fans will receive additional perks and giveaways such as a Nashville SC scarf as part of the experience. Media attendees will be able to experience a journey of their own as they get to visit areas of the stadium frequented by media on a matchday.

"Locals Only" children in attendance will have the opportunity to meet Tempo the Coyote and join its Band Kids Club.

Nashville SC is in the midst of a record-breaking season having gone unbeaten in 10 consecutive matches across all competitions. The Boys in Gold are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, just five points behind top-seeded Philadelphia Union. Designated player Sam Surridge has become a 2025 sensation and is currently second in the Golden Boot race behind Philadelphia Union's Tai Baribo (13) with 11 goals, five of which were scored in the last three matches.

Come experience soccer for the first time and witness history as it happens in Music City Soccer this season by becoming a "Locals Only" fan. Visit NashvilleSC.com/LocalsOnly to access further information and register to participate.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 12, 2025

