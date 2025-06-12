San Diego FC's Summer of Soccer Returns with Fan Events, Watch Parties, and Pub Partners Across San Diego

June 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced the return of  Summer of Soccer, the Club's popular city-wide watch party series that brings the global game closer to home in communities across San Diego.

With major global soccer tournaments set to take center stage this summer, SDFC is teaming up with its Official Pub Partners to deliver a vibrant fan experience in bars and restaurants across the region. This year's Summer of Soccer will showcase marquee matches from global tournaments and top-tier competitions, with the schedule listed below.

As SDFC continues its inaugural Major League Soccer season, the Summer of Soccer campaign returns to celebrate the global game and unite fans across the region. Watch party locations will feature food and drink specials, giveaways and raffle prizes, fan activations like Lotería and trivia, and SDFC merchandise, offering fans a chance to connect and celebrate the sport all summer long.

Local Pubs Invited to Join the SDFC Pub Partner Program Presented by DIRECTV

As part of theSummer of Soccerrollout, SDFC is calling on more bars and restaurants across the county to join theOfficial San Diego FC Pub Partner Program presented by DIRECTV. The program connects businesses directly with the Club and provides access to all SDFC matches throughout the MLS season viaDIRECTV FOR BUSINESS, the exclusive commercial provider of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Pub Partners become go-to destinations for SDFC watch parties and enjoy:

Inclusion in Club promotions and digital marketing materials

Branded activation kits (including signage, barware, and more)

Opportunities to host exclusive SDFC fan events and promotions

A direct connection to the city's newest professional sports team

Current Pub Partners include fan-favorite venues powered by DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS such as Mavericks, McGregor's and El Chingon. Interested bars can sign up now to be part of the growing SDFC Pub Partner network by filling out the interest form HERE. Check out the full list of San Diego FC's Pub Partners HERE.

The SDFC Summer of Soccer schedule can be found below:

San Diego FC Summer of Soccer Schedule

Date Match Time Bar Venue and Community

Saturday, June 14 MLS: SDFC vs. Minnesota United FC 5:30 p.m. PT Mr. Tempo (Gaslamp Quarter)

Saturday, June 14 Mexico vs. Dominican Republic 7:15 p.m. PT Mr. Tempo (Gaslamp Quarter)

Sunday, June 15 Gold Cup: USA vs. Trinidad and Tobago 3:00 p.m. PT Longball Cocktail CLub (Mission Hills)

Wednesday, June 25 MLS: SDFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps 7:30 p.m. PT Tony Pepporoni Pizzeria (Escondido)

Saturday, June 28 MLS: SDFC vs. Dallas FC 5:30 p.m. PT Mavericks

Saturday, June 28 Gold Cup: Quarterfinals 4:15 p.m. PT / 7:15 p.m. PT TBD

Sunday, June 29 Gold Cup: Quarterfinals 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. PT TBD

Wednesday, July 2 Gold Cup: Semifinals 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. PT TBD

Sunday, July 6 Gold Cup: Final 4:00 p.m. PT TBD

Saturday, July 12 MLS: SDFC vs. Chicago Fire 5:30 p.m. PT The Local (Pacific Beach)

The schedule will be updated throughout the summer as more watch parties become available.

For the latest news and Club updates, please visit www.sandiegofc.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC, #WovenIntoOne, #18somosUno.







