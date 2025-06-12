Vancouver Whitecaps FC Fullback Sam Adekugbe Suffers Season-Ending Injury
June 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC confirmed on Thursday that fullback Sam Adekugbe suffered an Achilles tendon tear in the 81st minute of Canada's match against Côte D'Ivoire this past Tuesday. The club's medical team, along with Adekugbe, will determine next steps in the coming days.
"Sam has demonstrated tremendous dedication and resilience in his journey back to full fitness, which makes this setback even more heartbreaking," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "He'll need time to process this moment, and throughout his recovery, he'll have the unwavering support of everyone at the club. Sam is part of our family, and we're all behind him as he begins his road to recovery."
Adekugbe made 12 appearances for Vancouver, and scored three goals, across all competitions this year.
Major League Soccer Stories from June 12, 2025
- New York City FC Wallops Atlanta United, 4-0 - New York City FC
- LA Galaxy Travel to Face St. Louis CITY SC at Energizer Park on Saturday, June 14 - LA Galaxy
- Bassong Joins Canada for Gold Cup - Sporting Kansas City
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Fullback Sam Adekugbe Suffers Season-Ending Injury - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- San Diego FC's Summer of Soccer Returns with Fan Events, Watch Parties, and Pub Partners Across San Diego - San Diego FC
- Dial In: Where to Watch Inter Miami CF at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ - Inter Miami CF
- Earthquakes Launch Quakes Foundation Membership Program to Drive Deeper Community Impact - San Jose Earthquakes
- D.C. United to Play the Ethiopia National Team in a Friendly at Audi Field on August 2 - D.C. United
- Inter Miami CF Unveils Riptide, Club's New 2025 Third Kit - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville SC to Celebrate 615 Day by Launching "Locals Only, First Match on Us" Fan Engagement Program - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Fullback Sam Adekugbe Suffers Season-Ending Injury
- Surrey's own Jeevan Badwal scores the winner as 'Caps return to the top of the MLS Supporters' Shield standings
- 'Caps fall in Mexico City
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Welcome BLG as Official Law Firm and Jersey Sleeve Partner
- Final Watch Party Sold out as 'Caps Battle Cruz Azul for the Concacaf Champions Cup