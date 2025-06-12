Vancouver Whitecaps FC Fullback Sam Adekugbe Suffers Season-Ending Injury

June 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC confirmed on Thursday that fullback Sam Adekugbe suffered an Achilles tendon tear in the 81st minute of Canada's match against Côte D'Ivoire this past Tuesday. The club's medical team, along with Adekugbe, will determine next steps in the coming days.

"Sam has demonstrated tremendous dedication and resilience in his journey back to full fitness, which makes this setback even more heartbreaking," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "He'll need time to process this moment, and throughout his recovery, he'll have the unwavering support of everyone at the club. Sam is part of our family, and we're all behind him as he begins his road to recovery."

Adekugbe made 12 appearances for Vancouver, and scored three goals, across all competitions this year.







