Inter Miami CF Unveils Riptide, Club's New 2025 Third Kit

June 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Lionel Messi in Riptide, Inter Miami CF's new 2025 third kit

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF today unveiled Riptide, its bold new third kit for 2025, as the Club continues to dive into a defining season - ready to make waves at the FIFA Club World Cup, Leagues Cup, and Major League Soccer.

A powerful, unstoppable force of nature, the Riptide kit represents the strength, resilience, and unpredictability of both the ocean and the team. Riptide speaks to Miami's dynamic playstyle and fearles s spirit. The new third kit embodies that momentum, a force that doesn't just react but shapes the game, carrying everything with it in an unstoppable flow forward.

The fresh new adidas third kit makes a statement in Miami Blue, accented with Miami Pink and White. Part of the eye-catching Riptide collection, the kit features Inter Miami's third jersey with Royal Caribbean, the Club's Main Partner and Official Jersey Partner, prominently showcased on the front, as well as uniform shorts. The collection also features a matching varsity-style jacket with a sleeve patch of the Club's motto, Freedom to Dream, and the two signature herons on the back, along with other lifestyle pieces like the iconic Gazelle shoes, a t-shirt, and shorts.

Starting today, fans can purchase the Riptide jersey and collection pieces in person during store hours at the Inter Miami CF Official Team Store at Chase Stadium, or for those traveling, it is also available at the Club's Official Store at Miami International Airport, located in Terminal D between Gates 27 and 28. For fans on a Royal Caribbean vacation, the new jersey is available now as well. Fans can also purchase the new jersey and kit at select adidas stores and MLSstore.com starting now. The new kit will be available for purchase worldwide starting on June 14.

