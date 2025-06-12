Dial In: Where to Watch Inter Miami CF at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™
June 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
With Inter Miami CF carrying out its final preparations ahead of FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ debut this Saturday, we want to remind fans where to catch all the action live to cheer on the Club throughout the tournament,
Fans from all around the globe can watch every game free on DAZN.com. Below is the full Inter Miami group stage schedule.
Inter Miami CF's Group Stage Schedule:
Saturday, June 14 vs. Al Ahly FC at 8 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium
Thursday, June 19 vs. FC Porto at 3 p.m. ET at Mercedes Benz Stadium
Monday, June 23 vs. Palmeiras at 9 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium
Click HERE for more on Inter Miami's upcoming participation at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™.
