International Duty Roundup: Recapping June International Window Action
June 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Over the past days, five Inter Miami CF players were in action representing the Club abroad with their respective national teams in CONMEBOL and Concacaf World Cup qualifiers, as well as international friendlies.
Let's take a look at how our players fared in the latest FIFA international window.
Lionel Messi - Argentina
The Inter Miami captain featured in both Argentina's matches as the team carried on with CONMEBOL qualifiers having already clinched a World Cup spot during the past international window in March.
First, Messi featured as a second-half substitute in the team's 0-1 triumph on the road against Chile in Santiago, Chile on Thursday, June 5, prior to starting in the team's hard fought 1-1 draw against Colombia at home in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Tuesday, June 10.
Telasco Segovia - Venezuela
Telasco Segovia was also in action in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers. The midfielder featured in both matches for La Vinotinto this June window, starting in the team's 2-0 win over Bolivia on Friday, June 6 in Maturín, Venezuela, and subsequently entering as a substitute in the team's 2-0 loss against Uruguay in Montevideo, Uruguay on Tuesday, June 11.
Fafa Picault - Haiti
Inter Miami forward Fafa Picault was present in one of Haiti's two Concacaf World Cup qualifying matches this window. The attacker was amongst the starters to help Haiti defeat Aruba 0-5 on the road in Oranjestad, Aruba on Saturday, June 7.
Benjamin Cremaschi - U-20 USMYNT
Academy product Benjamin Cremaschi is currently partaking in a Under-20 U.S. Men's Youth National Team international training camp in Cairo, Egypt from June 2 through June 11.
Santiago Morales - U-18 USMYNT
Santiago Morales was part of the U.S. Under-18 Men's National Team that went all the way to win the title at the UEFA Friendship Cup in Nyon, Switzerland.
The Academy product was part of the 20-player roster selected by Head Coach Marlon LeBlanc to compete in the prestigious eight-team tournament taking place from May 30 to June 11. First, The U.S. went undefeated in Group A, winning 5-4 in penalties against France after an initial 2-2 draw in regulation on June 1, topping Argentina 2-0 on June 4, and defeating Australia 2-3 on June 7. Notably, Morales scored one of the team's goals in regulation in the match against France.
The U.S. and Morales subsequently won the cup on June 10, defeating Portugal 3-2 in penalties in the final following a 1-1 draw.
