Inter Miami CF Announces Squad for FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

June 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF unveiled today its roster for the team's upcoming participation in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, which is set to get underway this Saturday, June 14, against Egyptian club Al Ahly FC in the tournament's opening match.

With 32 participating clubs from around the world, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is the most inclusive and merit-based global club competition, creating an opportunity for the best clubs in the world to fight for the crown. Make sure to tune in to all the action live. Fans globally can watch every game free on DAZN.com.

Inter Miami CF FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Squad:

Goalkeepers:

Drake Callender

Rocco Ríos Novo

Óscar Ustari

William Yarbrough

Defenders:

Jordi Alba

Noah Allen

Tomás Avilés

Israel Boatwright

Maximiliano Falcón

Ian Fray

Gonzalo Luján

Tyler Hall

David Martínez

Ryan Sailor

Marcelo Weigandt

Midfielders:

Yannick Bright

Sergio Busquets

Benjamin Cremaschi

Santiago Morales

Federico Redondo

Baltasar Rodríguez

David Ruíz

Telasco Segovia

Forwards:

Leo Afonso

Tadeo Allende

Lionel Messi

Allen Obando

Fafa Picault

Luis Suárez







Major League Soccer Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.