Inter Miami CF Announces Squad for FIFA Club World Cup 2025™
June 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF unveiled today its roster for the team's upcoming participation in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, which is set to get underway this Saturday, June 14, against Egyptian club Al Ahly FC in the tournament's opening match.
With 32 participating clubs from around the world, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is the most inclusive and merit-based global club competition, creating an opportunity for the best clubs in the world to fight for the crown. Make sure to tune in to all the action live. Fans globally can watch every game free on DAZN.com.
Inter Miami CF FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Squad:
Goalkeepers:
Drake Callender
Rocco Ríos Novo
Óscar Ustari
William Yarbrough
Defenders:
Jordi Alba
Noah Allen
Tomás Avilés
Israel Boatwright
Maximiliano Falcón
Ian Fray
Gonzalo Luján
Tyler Hall
David Martínez
Ryan Sailor
Marcelo Weigandt
Midfielders:
Yannick Bright
Sergio Busquets
Benjamin Cremaschi
Santiago Morales
Federico Redondo
Baltasar Rodríguez
David Ruíz
Telasco Segovia
Forwards:
Leo Afonso
Tadeo Allende
Lionel Messi
Allen Obando
Fafa Picault
Luis Suárez
