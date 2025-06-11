Keys to the Match: Opportunity

June 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC host Atlanta United on Thursday evening. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.

Opportunity

New York City FC return to action Thursday night as they welcome Atlanta United to Yankee Stadium. Following their recent clash with Nashville SC, City's rhythm was interrupted by the international break-one that extends through this midweek fixture.

Several first-team players are away on international duty, presenting valuable opportunities for others in the squad to step in.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen has spoken positively about the depth at his disposal, expressing confidence that whichever XI is selected will be ready to rise to the occasion. Atlanta United are dealing with similar absences, and the resulting unpredictability from both camps should add a compelling edge to Thursday's contest.

Form Guide

Both sides enter the match seeking consistency. Atlanta have struggled on the road in recent weeks, registering just one draw and four defeats in their last five away fixtures.

However, they've fared better at home, claiming consecutive wins over FC Cincinnati and Orlando City, during which they scored seven goals and conceded four.

The head-to-head history between the two clubs has been tightly contested-prior to Atlanta's win earlier this season, the teams had drawn four of their previous five meetings, with City earning a 2-1 victory in the other.

That early-season clash was a high-scoring affair, ending in a 4-3 win for Atlanta. City will be eager to flip that result on home turf.

Atlanta's System Switches

Atlanta United, under Ronny Deila, have experimented tactically throughout the 2025 season.

While Deila has traditionally favored a 4-2-3-1 formation, he's also deployed variations such as the 4-3-3, 3-4-2-1, 5-4-1, 4-4-2, and more recently, a 3-5-2.

That tactical fluidity makes Atlanta somewhat unpredictable. The 3-5-2 system in particular allows them to stretch the field via dynamic wing-backs who can contribute in attack or drop into a back five when out of possession.

In midfield, the trio provides numerical superiority and enhances control in central areas, giving Atlanta the flexibility to adapt in and out of possession. City will need to be mindful of those things when they take to the field on Thursday.







