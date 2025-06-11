Josh Cohen Expected to Miss Six Weeks

June 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today that goalkeeper Josh Cohen is expected to miss the next six weeks after suffering a left forearm fracture. His rehabilitation process will determine his return to play timeline.

Atlanta United (4-8-5, 17 points) returns to action Thursday, June 12 when it travels to face New York City FC at Yankee Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.







