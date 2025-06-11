LAFC Acquires Javairô Dilrosun on Loan from Mexico's Club América
June 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC has acquired attacker Javairô Dilrosun as a Designated Player on loan from Club América of Liga MX through July 24, 2025, with a permanent transfer option. He will immediately occupy the roster spot of Cengiz Ünder, who will return to Fenerbahçe. Dilrosun will be available for selection at the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup as the deal was completed during FIFA's special transfer window from June 1-10. Dilrosun will occupy an international roster slot and be eligible pending receipt of his P-1 Visa.
"Javairô is a player we are familiar with who has shown his talent playing in some of the top leagues in the world," LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said. "We are excited to add a quality player like Javairô as we prepare for the unique challenge of playing in the Club World Cup."
Dilrosun, 26, brings dynamic pace and creativity to LAFC's attack. A product of the Ajax and Manchester City youth systems, he has experience across top leagues in Europe and Mexico including time with Hertha BSC, Bordeaux, Feyenoord and most recently Club América, where he helped guide the team to a pair of league titles in 2024 as well as an appearance in the 2025 Clausura Final. He also made his presence felt in the 2024 Supercopa MX, scoring the equalizer in América's 2-1 comeback win against Tigres and the 2024 Campeones Cup final, which América also won.
He has played with the Netherlands National Team and adds valuable international pedigree to LAFC heading into the FIFA Club World Cup.
Name: Javairô Dilrosun
Position: Attacker
Age: 26
Height: 5'9"
Birthplace: Amsterdam, Netherlands
Citizenship: Netherlands, Suriname
Last Club: Club América (Liga MX)
TRANSACTION: LAFC acquires attacker Javairô Dilrosun as a Designated Player on loan from Club América of Liga MX through July 24, 2025, with an option to purchase.
Major League Soccer Stories from June 11, 2025
- Atlanta United Signs Two Players to Short-Term Agreements - Atlanta United FC
- LAFC Acquires Javairô Dilrosun on Loan from Mexico's Club América - Los Angeles FC
- International Duty Roundup: Recapping June International Window Action - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Announces Squad for FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ - Inter Miami CF
- Keys to the Match: Opportunity - New York City FC
- Josh Cohen Expected to Miss Six Weeks - Atlanta United FC
- Pioneering Artist Refik Anadol Unveils Groundbreaking Data-Driven Artwork Honoring Leo Messi's Favorite Goal in a Dedicated Christie's Auction for Charity - Inter Miami CF
- Pioneering Artist Refik Anadol Unveils Groundbreaking Data-Driven Artwork Honoring Leo Messi's Favorite Goal in a Dedicated Christie's Auction for Charity - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Acquires Javairô Dilrosun on Loan from Mexico's Club América
- LAFC Hires Toni Hernandez as Academy Director
- LAFC Extends Unbeaten Streak to Nine Games in League Play; Defeats Sporting Kansas City 3-1
- Lafc To Battle Club América in FIFA Club World Cup Play-In Match at BMO Stadium on May 31
- LAFC and FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour Stop at Mariachi Plaza Moved to BMO Stadium on Sunday, June 8