LAFC Acquires Javairô Dilrosun on Loan from Mexico's Club América

June 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC has acquired attacker Javairô Dilrosun as a Designated Player on loan from Club América of Liga MX through July 24, 2025, with a permanent transfer option. He will immediately occupy the roster spot of Cengiz Ünder, who will return to Fenerbahçe. Dilrosun will be available for selection at the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup as the deal was completed during FIFA's special transfer window from June 1-10. Dilrosun will occupy an international roster slot and be eligible pending receipt of his P-1 Visa.

"Javairô is a player we are familiar with who has shown his talent playing in some of the top leagues in the world," LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said. "We are excited to add a quality player like Javairô as we prepare for the unique challenge of playing in the Club World Cup."

Dilrosun, 26, brings dynamic pace and creativity to LAFC's attack. A product of the Ajax and Manchester City youth systems, he has experience across top leagues in Europe and Mexico including time with Hertha BSC, Bordeaux, Feyenoord and most recently Club América, where he helped guide the team to a pair of league titles in 2024 as well as an appearance in the 2025 Clausura Final. He also made his presence felt in the 2024 Supercopa MX, scoring the equalizer in América's 2-1 comeback win against Tigres and the 2024 Campeones Cup final, which América also won.

He has played with the Netherlands National Team and adds valuable international pedigree to LAFC heading into the FIFA Club World Cup.

Name: Javairô Dilrosun

Position: Attacker

Age: 26

Height: 5'9"

Birthplace: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Citizenship: Netherlands, Suriname

Last Club: Club América (Liga MX)

TRANSACTION: LAFC acquires attacker Javairô Dilrosun as a Designated Player on loan from Club América of Liga MX through July 24, 2025, with an option to purchase.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.