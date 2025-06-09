LAFC Hires Toni Hernandez as Academy Director
June 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC today announced the hiring of Toni Hernandez as the club's new Academy Director. Hernandez will begin his new role on July 1, 2025.
"We are excited to welcome Toni to Los Angeles," said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. "Toni brings world-class experience, a clear developmental vision, and a proven track record from one of the most respected academies in global football. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue building a nationally and internationally recognized Academy - one that develops elite talent and provides meaningful opportunities for players from Southern California."
Hernandez joins the Black & Gold after spending nearly four years as the Academy Manager for Barcelona's famed La Masia youth academy.
"I am looking forward to getting to work with LAFC and all of the Academy players and their families," Hernandez said. "I believe my experience, passion and dedication to the long-term player development process and the professional game can be an asset to LAFC as we look to build one of the top youth academies in the country."
The Valencia, Spain native previously worked as the Director of Methodology for the Valencia CF Academy of La Liga, working with Valencia CF World Academies in numerous countries.
Major League Soccer Stories from June 9, 2025
- Dial In: Mascherano and Busquets Look Ahead to FIFA Club World Cup Debut - Inter Miami CF
- Forward Tom Barlow Named MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 18 - Chicago Fire FC
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- Columbus Crew Name Brian Bliss Academy Director - Columbus Crew SC
- LAFC Hires Toni Hernandez as Academy Director - Los Angeles FC
- Children's Mercy Park to Host NWMSU and Pitt State in NCAA DII Football - Sporting Kansas City
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- LAFC Extends Unbeaten Streak to Nine Games in League Play; Defeats Sporting Kansas City 3-1 - Los Angeles FC
- Sounders FC Falls 3-0 on the Road to Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Seattle Sounders FC
- Surrey's own Jeevan Badwal scores the winner as 'Caps return to the top of the MLS Supporters' Shield standings - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Sporting KC Falls 3-1 at LAFC - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Hires Toni Hernandez as Academy Director
- LAFC Extends Unbeaten Streak to Nine Games in League Play; Defeats Sporting Kansas City 3-1
- Lafc To Battle Club América in FIFA Club World Cup Play-In Match at BMO Stadium on May 31
- LAFC and FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour Stop at Mariachi Plaza Moved to BMO Stadium on Sunday, June 8
- LAFC Announces Date Changes for Matches against Toronto FC and Real Salt Lake