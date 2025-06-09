LAFC Hires Toni Hernandez as Academy Director

June 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC today announced the hiring of Toni Hernandez as the club's new Academy Director. Hernandez will begin his new role on July 1, 2025.

"We are excited to welcome Toni to Los Angeles," said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. "Toni brings world-class experience, a clear developmental vision, and a proven track record from one of the most respected academies in global football. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue building a nationally and internationally recognized Academy - one that develops elite talent and provides meaningful opportunities for players from Southern California."

Hernandez joins the Black & Gold after spending nearly four years as the Academy Manager for Barcelona's famed La Masia youth academy.

"I am looking forward to getting to work with LAFC and all of the Academy players and their families," Hernandez said. "I believe my experience, passion and dedication to the long-term player development process and the professional game can be an asset to LAFC as we look to build one of the top youth academies in the country."

The Valencia, Spain native previously worked as the Director of Methodology for the Valencia CF Academy of La Liga, working with Valencia CF World Academies in numerous countries.







