Sounders FC Falls 3-0 on the Road to Vancouver Whitecaps FC

June 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC midfielder Albert Rusnák

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Sounders FC (7-6-5, 26 points) lost 3-0 to Vancouver Whitecaps FC (10-1-5, 35 points) on Sunday night at BC Place. Jeevan Badwal, Daniel Ríos and Damir Kreilach scored for the home side as Seattle finished the match with nine men after Nouhou and Jon Bell were shown red cards in the second half. Brian Schmetzer's side now turns its attention to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, beginning with a match against Brazilian side Botafogo on Sunday, June 15 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:00 p.m. PT DAZN).

MATCH NOTES

With the result, Seattle is now 18-11-10 against Vancouver since Whitecaps FC side joined MLS in 2011. Dating back to 1974, the Rave Green hold a 74-54-27 advantage in the all-time series.

Sounders FC sits in sixth place in the Western Conference with 26 points (7-6-5).

Sunday marked Seattle's second 2025 Cascadia Cup match, a regional competition between Seattle, Portland and Vancouver. Whitecaps FC leads the contest with six points (2-0-0) as Seattle and Portland are tied with one point apiece (0-1-1).

Today was the fourth time in club history that Sounders FC has seen two players issued red cards in a MLS regular season match, previously occurring on May 4, 2013, against Philadelphia, April 28, 2019, against LAFC and April 13, 2024, against Dallas.

Brian Schmetzer made three changes to the starting lineup from last weekend's match against Minnesota, with Alex Roldan, Ryan Kent and Jesús Ferreira replacing Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Paul Rothrock and Danny Musovski, respectively.

Seattle now turns its attention to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, beginning with a matchup against Brazilian side Botafogo on Sunday, June 15 (7:00 p.m. PT / DAZN). Sounders FC then concludes the group stages with fixtures against Spanish club Atlético Madrid on Thursday, June 19 (3:00 p.m. PT / DAZN) and 2025 UEFA Champions Leauge winner Paris Saint-Germain on Monday, June 23 (12:00 p.m. PT / DAZN). All of Seattle's group stage matches will be played on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 0 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3

Sunday, June 8, 2025

Venue: BC Place

Referee: Ricardo Fierro

Assistants: Andrew Bigelow, Walt Heatherly

Fourth Official: Mo Mohseni

VAR: José Carlos Rivero

Attendance: 24,276

Weather: 76 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

VAN - Jeevan Badwal 40'

VAN - Daniel Ríos (Ralph Priso) 70'

VAN - Damir Kreilach (penalty) 88'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Nouhou (ejection) 52'

SEA - Jonathan Bell (ejection) 55'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - Captain; Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen (Cody Baker 81'), Jonathan Bell, Nouhou; Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan; Pedro de la Vega (Paul Rothrock 60'), Albert Rusnák (João Paulo 61'), Ryan Kent (Danny Musovski 60'); Jesús Ferreira (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi 60')

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Travian Sousa, Danny Leyva, Georgi Minoungou

Total shots: 7

Shots on goal: 0

Fouls: 11

Offside: 1

Corner-Kicks: 3

Saves: 2

Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Yohei Takaoka; Édier Ocampo, Bjørn Utvik (Belal Halbouni 64'), Tristan Blackmon, Ranko Veselinović, Mathias Laborda; J.C. Ngando, Jeevan Badwal (Damir Kreilach 74'), Ralph Priso, Emmanuel Sabbi; Daniel Ríos

Substitutes not used: Isaac Boehmer, Antoine Coupland, Daniel Russo, Adrián Pelayo, Johnny Selemani, Jackson Castro, Nikola Djordjevic

Total shots: 13

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 10

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 0

