Nashville SC Update

June 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 9, 2025)- Following an unbeaten nine-match May and week-long break, Nashville Soccer Club (8W-4L-5D) will resume play against Chicago Fire FC (7W-5L-4D) at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, June 14 from Soldier Field. Nashville SC will look to extend its unbeaten streak to a club-record 11 matches across all competitions, which dates back to the first meeting between the sides on April 26 when the Boys in Gold recorded a club-high seven goals in the 7-2 victory.

Nashville SC's Special Olympics Unified Team will travel with the Boys in Gold to take on Chicago's Unified Team at the Endeavor Health Fire Pitch (3626 N. Talman Ave, Chicago, IL 60618) at 1 p.m. CT for its final game of the season.

Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club fell 3-2 against Orlando City B in its Military Appreciation Night last Friday and now turns to a midweek competition when the Boys in Blue take on Atlanta United 2 at 4 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 11 from Turner Soccer Complex.

MEDIA NOTES:

Nashville SC

will play its first match in 14 days this weekend, after a month of May that had them take the pitch nine times for an average of every 3.4 days

is unbeaten in its last 10 matches across all competitions (6W-0L-4D overall, 4W-0L-4D in MLS), tying its all-time team high set in 2023

went unbeaten in May across all competitions (5W-0L-4D overall, 3W-0L-4D in MLS)

set a new club record in May for matches played in a single month without a loss at nine (previous high was five three times)

is fourth in the Eastern Conference (8W-4L-5D) and tied for the fourth-most points in MLS this season with 29 (also MIA and POR), behind MIN (30), CIN (30), SD (30), PHI (34) and league-leading VAN (35)

has the fifth-most goals in the Eastern Conference and is tied for the sixth-most in MLS this season with 30 (also LAFC and VAN) behind ORL (31), PHI (32), SJ (34), CHI (35) and league-leading MIA (36)

currently leads MLS with 111 shots on target and is second with 44.9% shooting accuracy behind league-leading CHI (45.3%)

is second in MLS this season with a 13.63 expected goal differential (xGD) per American Soccer Analysis behind league-leading VAN (15.03)

leads MLS this season with 17 goal contributions by defenders

is the only team in MLS this season to have two players with 13+ goal contributions (Sam Surridge with 14, Hany Mukhtar with 13)

is third in MLS this season with 36.08 expected goals (xG) behind SJ (36.11) and league-leading VAN (36.99)

is 5W-1L-2D all-time and 1W-1L-1D all-time on the road against CHI in MLS play (regular season)

last faced CHI in a 7-2 victory at GEODIS Park on April 26, 2025 - setting a new club single-match high in goals scored

last faced CHI on the road in its highest-scoring MLS Decision Day win, a 3-0 result on Oct. 19, 2024 at Soldier Field

became the fifth team in MLS history to score five goals in the first half of a match during its last meeting with CHI

has conceded just five goals against CHI, its fewest against an Eastern Conference opponent

owns a +15 MLS regular season goal differential (GD) against CHI, its highest GD against any MLS side

's match Saturday at Soldier field will mark just the fourth time in league history two teams have met after recording seven-goal matches in the same season (previously, Aug. 22, 2019 SKC vs. MIN, Sept. 25, 2019 MIN vs. SKC, May 14, 2025 NSH vs. RBNY)

is 66W-56L-62D all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 26W-37L-29D all-time on the road in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 47W-40L-44D all-time against Eastern Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 44W-45L-50D all-time on weekends in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 35W-35L-37D all-time on Saturdays in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 6W-6L-4D all-time during June in MLS play (regular season)

has three players representing their countries during Concacaf Gold Cup play, beginning June 14: Jacob Shaffelburg (Canada), Xavier Valdez (Dominican Republic), and Walker Zimmerman (United States)

Head Coach B.J. Callaghan

served as Assistant Coach for the United States Men's National Team when Chicago Fire FC Head Coach & Director of Football Gregg Berhalter was Head Coach

earned MLS Coach of the Matchday honors for the first time in his MLS managerial career following the team's 7-2 win over CHI on April 26, 2025 at GEODIS Park

Assistant Coach John Bello served on the United States Men's National Team technical staff during Chicago Fire FC Head Coach & Director of Football Gregg Berhalter's tenure as USMNT Head Coach

Teal Bunbury

has eight career regular season goal contributions against CHI, three with SKC (two goals, assist) and five with the NE (four goals, assist)

leads the team with 30 career regular season games played against CHI

Dan Lovitz

has two career regular season goal contributions against CHI, one with Nashville SC (assist) and one with MTL (goal)

leads Nashville's outfield players this season with 1,528 minutes played

is tied for the second-most MLS goal contributions among defenders this season with six (two goals, four assists) behind Griffin Dorsey, Andrew Gutman, and Kai Wagner with eight

Jack Maher leads the team and is fourth in MLS this season with 91.9% passing accuracy (minimum 900 passes completed) behind league-leading Yevhen Cheberko (92.9%)

Hany Mukhtar

logged his team-leading sixth assist of the season during Nashville's 2-2 draw against NYC on Saturday, May 31 at GEODIS Park, halfway to tie his regular season record (12)

scored the fastest hat trick in MLS history (10th, 13th and 16th minutes) and first-ever for NSC in MLS against CHI on July 17, 2021

has 10 career regular season goal contributions (eight goals, two assists) with two hat tricks and a brace against CHI in six matches for his most MLS goals and second-most goal contributions against any MLS club - his most being seven goals, seven assists against ATL

leads MLS this season with 38 shots on target

leads the team and is tied for the third-most assists in MLS this season with six behind league-leading Anders Dreyer (8), Cristian Espinoza (8) and David Da Costa (8)

is fifth in MLS this season with 10.47 expected goals (xG) behind Denis Bouanga (10.54 xG), Sam Surridge (11.91 xG), Alonso Martínez (12.92 xG) and Saturday's opponent CHI's Hugo Cuypers (13.44 xG)

is third in MLS this season with a 64% shot conversion percentage behind Lionel Messi (68%) and Denis Bouanga (78%)

Alex Muyl opened the scoring with a 54th minute goal during Nashville's 3-0 Decision Day win against CHI on Oct. 19, 2024 at Soldier Field

Andy Najar

registered 90 minutes in a 1-0 win with the Federación de Fútbol de Honduras in FIFA World Cup 2026™ Qualifying matches against the Cayman Islands on Saturday, June 7

has four career regular season assists against CHI, one with DCU and three with Nashville

is tied for the second-most MLS goal contributions among defenders this season with six (goal, five assists) behind Griffin Dorsey, Andrew Gutman, and Kai Wagner with eight

became the first Nashville player to record three primary assists in a single match during Nashville's 7-2 victory against CHI on April 26, 2025 at GEODIS Park

Jeisson Palacios scored his first Nashville SC and MLS goal during Nashville's 7-2 victory against CHI on April 26, 2025 at GEODIS Park

Jacob Shaffelburg

will miss Saturday's action due to international duty with Canada Soccer during the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup

registered 64 minutes in a 4-2 victory with the Canadian Men's National Team in the inaugural Canadian Shield Tournament against Ukraine on Saturday, June 7

scored the final goal in the 91st minute during Nashville SC's 3-0 Decision Day win against CHI on Oct. 19, 2024 at Soldier Field

Sam Surridge

became the fourth English-born player in MLS history to record multiple seasons with 10+ goals with his brace during Nashville's 2-2 draw against NYC on Saturday, May 31 at GEODIS Park

became the first Nashville SC player to record 11 goals through the first 17 matches of an MLS season and set a club record for goals scored through his first 54 MLS fixtures with 25 during Nashville's 2-2 draw against NYC on Saturday, May 31 at GEODIS Park

has six career regular season goals against CHI, including a brace and a four-goal game, his most against any MLS club

became the first Nashville SC player and 19th player in league history to score four goals in a single match during Nashville's 7-2 victory against CHI on April 26, 2025 at GEODIS Park, just one goal shy of the league record set by Clint Mathis of five goals in one match on Aug. 26, 2000

became the second-leading regular season goal scorer in Nashville SC history behind Mukhtar (then 20) with his performance against CHI on April 26 at GEODIS Park

became the second Nashville SC player to convert two penalty kicks in a single match on April 26 against CHI (also, Hany Mukhtar May 6, 2023 against CHI)

leads the team and is second in MLS this season with 11 goals (behind Tai Baribo with 13)

leads the team and is tied-second in MLS this season with Tai Baribo, Anders Dreyer, and Philip Zinckernagel with 14 goal contributions (behind Lionel Messi with 16)

is third in MLS this season with 11.91 expected goals (xG) behind Alonso Martínez (12.92 xG) and Saturday's opponent CHI's Hugo Cuypers (13.44 xG)

earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors and MLS Team of the Matchday Bench honors for his most recent performance against NYC on Saturday, May 31 at GEODIS Park

Eddi Tagseth ranks fourth in MLS this season in total distance covered at 124.29 miles

Xavier Valdez will miss Saturday's action due to international duty with Federación Dominicana de Fútbol during the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup

Joe Willis

has three clean sheets and a 0.71 goals against average (GAA) against CHI with Nashville - his second-lowest GAA as a Boy in Gold against an Eastern Conference opponent (behind MTL at 0.60)

is tied-third in MLS this season with 20 ball interceptions (also Luis Barraza) behind Roman Celentano (21) and Brad Stuver (24)

is tied for the fifth-most clean sheets in MLS this season with four behind league-leading Dayne St. Clair and Yohei Takaoka (8)

Patrick Yazbek

recorded 45 minutes in a 1-0 victory with Football Australia's Men's National Tournament during a FIFA World Cup 2026™ Qualifying match against Japan on Thursday, June 5

and the Subway Socceroos could qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ with a result or defeat by fewer than five goals against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, June 10 at 1:15 p.m., streaming on Paramount+ and OneFootball

Walker Zimmerman

will miss Saturday's action due to international duty with the United States Men's National team during the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup

will represent the United States for the first time at Nashville SC's home stadium GEODIS Park on Tuesday, June 10 in the Coca-Cola Gold Cup Send Off match against Switzerland

made his first start since April 5 at Charlotte FC where he suffered a head injury during Nashville's 2-2 draw against NYC on Saturday, May 31 at GEODIS Park

recorded an assist against CHI during Nashville SC's 1-1 draw on Oct. 31, 2020 at Nissan Stadium







