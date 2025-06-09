Dial In: Mascherano and Busquets Look Ahead to FIFA Club World Cup Debut

June 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF is currently in the midst of its preparations ahead of its debut at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ this Saturday, with the team set to take on Egyptian Premier League side Al Ahly FC in the opening game.

"It's a privilege that in the present day I can coach a team that's going to take part in a competition as important as the FIFA Club World Cup and, well, it's also a responsibility," highlighted head coach Javier Mascherano, who won two editions of the competition with FC Barcelona during his playing days.

"The objective is to try to compete to the best of our ability, just as we do in all competitions, knowing that it's a top-level competition, that we're going to face top-class teams."

For several members of the Club, including midfield orchestrator Sergio Busquets, the occasion also presents an exciting opportunity to expand on their history in the competition, having featured in and claimed winners honors in previous FIFA Club World Cups. The Spanish midfielder will be eager to write a new chapter in the global stage with Inter Miami after starring for FC Barcelona en route to clinching three titles in the 2009, 2011 and 2015 editions.

"It's very exciting to play in a FIFA Club World Cup with the best clubs in the world. We're very much looking forward to it and, what's more, we're playing two games in our city, in our country, with our fans... this is what players want-to play in games of this magnitude and in these tournaments," said Busquets.

The Spanish legend also took a moment to analyze Inter Miami's rival in the thrilling showdown at Hard Rock Stadium to get the tournament underway on Saturday.

¬â¹ ¬â¹"I'm happy to kick off the FIFA Club World Cup in front of our fans, in our city. We know that it's very important to start well, and we're facing a great team, who are used to these tournaments. They're a very successful team from Africa. It's going to be a very tough game," stated Busquets.

