Children's Mercy Park to Host NWMSU and Pitt State in NCAA DII Football

Two of the premier programs in NCAA Division II football will return their rivalry to Kansas City this fall when the Northwest Missouri State University Bearcats and the Pittsburg State University Gorillas meet at Children's Mercy Park on Nov. 15.

Children's Mercy Park was home to the NCAA Division II National Championship Game for four seasons from 2014-2017. Northwest Missouri State University captured the program's fifth and sixth national titles in the venue with a 34-7 victory over Shepherd on Dec. 19, 2015 and a 29-3 triumph over North Alabama on Dec. 17, 2016. The 2015 national title game drew an NCAA Division II Championship Game record 16,181 fans.

The Bearcats and Gorillas have met in Kansas City on 13 previous occasions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Seven of the 13 encounters drew an attendance of at least 20,000 fans.

Northwest Missouri State vs. Pittsburg State in Kansas City

Oct. 17, 2002 - NWMSU def. Pitt State, 29-7 (26,695 attendance)

Nov. 15, 2003 - NWMSU def. Pitt State, 20-19 (20,324 attendance)

Nov. 6, 2004 - Pitt State def. NWMSU, 21-17 (25,542 attendance)

Oct. 29, 2005 - Pitt State def. NWMSU, 56-35 (21,044 attendance)

Nov. 4, 2006 - NWMSU def. Pitt State, 41-14 (22,561 attendance)

Oct. 6, 2007 - NWMSU def. Pitt State, 37-34, OT (19,103 attendance)

Oct. 4, 2008 - NWMSU def. Pitt State, 35-10 (21,316 attendance)

Sept. 12, 2009 - NWMSU def. Pitt State, 30-10 (20,813 attendance)

Nov. 13, 2010 - NWMSU def. Pitt State, 22-16 (16,504 attendance)

Oct. 1, 2011 - Pitt State def NWMSU, 38-35 (15,106 attendance)

Oct. 13, 2012 - NMWSU def. Pitt State, 31-21 (15,349 attendance)

Oct. 19, 2013 - NWMSU def. Pitt State, 24-15 (17,369 attendance)

Oct. 12, 2019 - NWMSU def. Pitt State, 38-17 (14,228 attendance)

Northwest Missouri State and Pittsburg State are among the elite NCAA Division II schools when it comes to national titles, playoff appearances, playoff wins and MIAA crowns.

Playoff Appearances

Northwest Missouri State - 26 (1st among active Div. II schools)

Pittsburg State - 21 (3rd among active Div. II schools) #

Playoff Wins

Northwest Missouri State - 53 (1st among active Div. II schools)

Pittsburg State - 27 (5th among active Div. II schools) #

NCAA DII National Titles

Northwest Missouri State - 6 (1st among Div. II schools)

Pittsburg State - 2 (T-7th among Div. II schools) %

National Title Game Appearances

Northwest Missouri State - 10 (1st among Div. II schools)

Pittsburg State - 5 (T-5th among Div. II schools) #

MIAA Titles

Northwest Missouri State - 31 (1st in MIAA)

Pittsburg State - 14 (4th in MIAA) #

# Pittsburg State joined the MIAA & NCAA Division II in 1989

% Pittsburg State also has won two NAIA National Championships







